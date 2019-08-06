You are here

Yuan steadies after China fixes currency above 7 per US dollar and stronger than expected

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 9:41 AM

nz_yuann_060844.jpg
China's central bank on Tuesday set its daily currency fixing stronger than expected and above 7 to the US dollar, suggesting officials want to slow the pace of declines in the yuan.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] China's central bank on Tuesday set its daily currency fixing stronger than expected and above 7 to the US dollar, suggesting officials want to slow the pace of declines in the yuan.

The People's Bank of China set its daily reference rate at 6.9683 per dollar, compared with an estimated 6.9871 according to the average of forecasts by 19 traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank also announced the planned sale of bills in Hong Kong. The offshore yuan briefly erased losses.

A weak fixing on Monday helped send the yuan falling past 7 for the first time in more than a decade, triggering a wave of selling across markets from Asia to the US. News that the Trump administration has formally labeled China a currency manipulator is adding to the pressure on the Chinese authorities.

"The PBOC is sending signals that it would like to mitigate yuan depreciation, by fixing dollar-yuan somewhat low, and by announcing it will issue offshore bills," said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac Banking Corp in Singapore. "The offshore yuan had faced resistance around 7.1 intraday a few times. I expect it to hover around this level near term."

BLOOMBERG

