Zahid steps aside as Umno president

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 11:38 PM

[PETALING JAYA] Bowing to the mounting pressure from within his party, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced his decision to step aside from his role of Umno president.

"Based on the struggle faced by the party today, I have decided to entrust the deputy president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) the tasks of the president," the Star online reported him as saying.

Ahmad Zahidi, who is facing a number of graft charges in court, said that he felt the concerns of some Umno leaders who are worried that they might feel the pressure, or be investigated with allegations he has faced.

"To strengthen the party, and in the interest of all, Member of Parliament and assemblymen, necessary measures need to be taken," he said in a statement released on Tuesday  night. 

Dr Ahmad Zahid also called on MPs and assemblymen not to jump ship.
 

