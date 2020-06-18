Zimbabwe government workers get 50% pay hike in virus relief

Get our introductory offer at only
[HARARE] The Zimbabwean government has awarded its workers a 50 per cent pay rise and an allowance to cushion them against hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry announced Wednesday.
"With immediate effect all civil servants' salaries will be adjusted upwards...
