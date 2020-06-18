You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Zimbabwe government workers get 50% pay hike in virus relief

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 7:05 AM

[HARARE] The Zimbabwean government has awarded its workers a 50 per cent pay rise and an allowance to cushion them against hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry announced Wednesday.

"With immediate effect all civil servants' salaries will be adjusted upwards...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials on Covid-19 patients

India, China hold talks to de-escalate deadly border tensions

US-European trade talks stalled over 'unsafe' American food

Brazil cuts interest rate to new low amid virus rout

Canadian party leader kicked out of parliament after accusing MP of racism

Pompeo disparaged Trump, doubted North Korea efforts: ex-aide Bolton

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 07:03 AM
Technology

Google boosts racial equity programme pledge to US$275m

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Wednesday announced a US$175 million package to support black business owners, startup...

Jun 18, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

Twitter adds option to share spoken tweets

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Wednesday said it is adding an option to speak tweets of up to 140 seconds in length...

Jun 18, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine trials on Covid-19 patients

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization decided Wednesday to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential...

Jun 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

US wants undersea data cable to skip Hong Kong

[SAN FRANCISCO] US Justice Department officials on Wednesday recommended that a high-capacity undersea data cable...

Jun 18, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

India, China hold talks to de-escalate deadly border tensions

[NEW DELHI] India and China agreed on Wednesday to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border, even as they...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.