You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after more than 50 years

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 6:56 AM

[LOS ANGELES] A team of cryptography enthusiasts announced on Friday they had successfully cracked one of the coded messages sent over 50 years ago by the "Zodiac Killer," who terrorised northern California in the late 1960s and remains unidentified.

The message was sent in November 1969 to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper by the alleged serial killer, its code consisting of a series of cryptic letters and symbols.

Sleuths hoped the coded message contained the identity of the killer, who committed at least five murders in 1968 and 1969 but claimed 37 in total and inspired other serial killers.

According to the trio said to have broken the code, the message includes boasts and defiance of authorities without any real clues on motive or identity.

It includes to message: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me... I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It took several computer programs and years of work for David Oranchak, a 46-year-old American web designer, to decipher the complex code he started working on in 2006.

He was helped by Sam Blake, an Australian mathematician, and Jarl Van Eykcke, a Belgian logistician, he told the San Francisco Chronicle, which confirmed the discovery with the FBI, the federal agency in charge of the investigation.

A first message sent to Californian newspapers was decoded by a schoolteacher and his wife in 1969.

"I like killing because it is so much fun," it said, again referring to "slaves" that he claimed to collect to serve him in the afterlife.

But the code used in the first message was much simpler than the one for "340 cipher," so called because it contains 340 characters spread throughout 17 columns.

"All of us in the crypto community on the Zodiac figured the cipher had another step beyond just figuring out what letters belonged to the symbols, and that's just what we found here," said Mr Oranchak.

The 340 cipher is read diagonally, starting from the upper-left corner and shifting one box down and two boxes to the right.

When the bottom is reached, the reader must go back to the opposite corner, said the expert in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

According to him, the coding system appears in particular in a cryptography manual for the US army dating from the 1950s.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

White House reportedly tells US regulator to approve vaccine or quit

US Congress passes defence bill despite Trump veto threat

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely': British PM Johnson

Govt allots record S$25b to science and tech for more resilient Republic

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 12, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

White House reportedly tells US regulator to approve vaccine or quit

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's White House reportedly told the head of the country's drug regulator to...

Dec 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress passes defence bill despite Trump veto threat

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping defence budget bill on Friday with a veto-proof majority...

Dec 12, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US said on Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate...

Dec 12, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

[LONDON] Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said...

Dec 12, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely': British PM Johnson

[LONDON] Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for