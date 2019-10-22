ARIBA Code of Responsible and Inclusive Business Conduct

ARIBA has launched a code on responsible and inclusive business which seeks to outline the expectations the ASEAN community has of businesses operating in the region, regardless of size. While acknowledging that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) may not have the same capabilities as larger enterprises, the code encourages them to observe its guidelines to the fullest extent possible.

The code draws inspiration and guidance from internationally-accepted standards on responsible and inclusive business, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), G20 Inclusive Business Framework, UN Global Compact 10 Principles, as well as ASEAN's documents, such as the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration, ASEAN CSR Guidelines on Labour, and ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers.

The code's key principles for responsible and inclusive business are: