Education is more than just textbooks for this teacher

Ms Christina Koh founded Arts Kidz International pre-school so that children could benefit from a well-rounded education, while still enjoying the beauty and freedom of childhood.

To better prepare children for the rigours of Singapore’s education system and for them to develop as well-rounded individuals, Ms Christina Koh believes they should be exposed to holistic learning.

The 61-year-old founder and managing director of pre-school Arts Kidz International also feels it is never too early to teach her young charges to give back.

Ultimately, she wants to “raise global citizens who are ready to take on the challenges of modern life”. At Arts Kidz, this means teaching pupils to be “environmental stewards” who are excited about making a difference to the world, even through small actions.

The brand was an Honouree in the Brands For Good 2020 awards, under the Business For Good category.

Arts Kidz has partnered the World Wildlife Fund in 2019 to organise activities such as a beach-cleaning walk for both pupils and their parents. Last year, the pre-school teamed up with Wildlife Reserves Singapore to adopt a tree at the Singapore Zoo as a commitment to environmental sustainability and growth.

At school, children get to participate in their own mini garden project, and part of the curriculum involves going on nature walks around the campus, which is surrounded by greenery.

Well-rounded development

Arts Kidz’s curriculum is based on a Science Math Arts Research Technology (S.M.A.R.T.) approach designed to teach pupils not just basic literacy, language and numeracy, but also elements of science, technology and the arts.

For example, pupils can explore their creative side in areas such as music, dance, painting, drawing, poetry and theatre. Those with a knack for languages can learn Mandarin, Japanese or Korean.

“Our S.M.A.R.T. learning approach aims to empower students for a limitless future by igniting a passion for learning so that they can thrive in any environment,” says Ms Koh.

Her motivation to start Arts Kidz stemmed from her two children’s experience attending enrichment classes during their kindergarten years. Seeing how kids were getting pulled in multiple directions with so many additional classes, Ms Koh decided to set up a pre-school that would integrate all these lessons into one curriculum.

By incorporating the enrichment aspect as part of early education, she envisioned a pre-school that would offer “a well-rounded education while still maintaining the beauty and freedom of childhood”.

Arts Kidz’ first campus opened in 2008 at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, then moved to Raeburn Park in 2018. In 2017, Ms Koh also launched Arts Haus International, a learning centre for children aged 18 months to six years old, with a technology-focused curriculum designed to foster innovation from a young age.

“We recognised the importance of equipping children with the essential skills of the 21st century. Technology will be part of their future, and it is important for them to be able to harness and use this powerful tool which will be part of their adult lives,” she says.

To ensure that her pupils get the best education, Ms Koh invests in staff upgrading. Arts Kidz teachers are trained in recognised methods such as the International Early Years Curriculum and the Ministry of Education’s Nurturing Early Learners Framework.

“We embrace a culture of continuous learning and development for our staff so that they can continue to deliver our unique teaching and learning style. This helps Arts Kidz remain innovative and ready to embark on new initiatives,” says Ms Koh.

In the pipeline for Arts Kidz are eldercare and charity initiatives as part of the curriculum to instil a spirit of giving. In March, a new pre-school campus at River Valley will be opened, with a focus on nature, horticulture, habitats and cultivating a healthy lifestyle.

https://www.brandsforgood.asia/artskidz