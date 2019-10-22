Empowering local markets

Bigg World was an Honouree at this year's Brands for Good Awards in the "Community - Social Giving & Engagement" category

Bigg World: Providing opportunities to local merchants

Online market place Bigg World was established last year to help local merchants more effectively reach out to digital-savvy shoppers. The company's innovative "O2O" (Online to Offline) strategy is designed to bring online customers to offline shops; leveraging block chain technology to create a seamless digital retail experience for consumers.

Under its business model, merchants accept discount coupons and are rewarded with a "crypto-utility token", called Bigg CASH, based on customer reviews. Meanwhile, customers are also rewarded with Bigg CASH after writing a review of a merchant's service and product quality. These Bigg CASH rewards can then be exchanged for more discount coupons, fuelling further transactions and creating a economy of customers, merchants and members.

Reflecting the popularity of this model, the prototype of this review and reward system saw the platform grow from 30 retail merchant listings to over 700 in Singapore within a year.

"The key benefit for our customers is our blockchain-powered review system, which builds trust and credibility for our merchants' products and services. We have created our proprietary Proof of Transaction Rewards with blockchain methodology to solve the problem of fake reviews," said Bigg World founder Nicholas Tan.

The company was an Honouree at this year's Brands for Good Awards in the "Community - Social Giving & Engagement" category. "Bigg believes that blockchain is a powerful technology that will be able to build trust and solve many social problems today. New technologies can be constructive if it is used to help society," said Mr Tan.

The company has also partnered with Social Health Growth, a registered charity that helps single family parents and disadvantaged families raise their children. Bigg World merchants, customers and members are able to pledge a percentage of their earnings to the charity.

Rendeur: Supporting female leaders

Rendeur is a business consultancy and training provider that has a mission to support female entrepreneurs and leaders through a platform it developed known as "H.E.R Entrepreneur".

"We are a private company that evolved to become an impact business. We saw a gap in the woman entrepreneurial space while conducting training programs on entrepreneurship. As such, we developed H.E.R Entrepreneur to address the gap and form a community with a support system to provide business opportunities for women leaders and entrepreneurs," said Rendeur's founder Renee Tan.

According to Ms Tan, H.E.R Entrepreneur is an omni-channel media platform designed to "inspire, educate and empower" women across Asia by providing free online content on business strategies and interviews with successful entrepreneurs, monthly networking sessions, as well as annual H.E.R Summits across Asia.

Rendeur was an Honouree at this year's Brands for Good Awards in the "Community - Social Giving & Engagement" category. "We believe in giving back to the community and provide an opportunity for marginalised women and low income families to be educated in financial literacy and other areas that could uplift their socioeconomic status," said Ms Tan.

To this end, Rendeur offers free training programs for these groups to learn from others. "This gives them an avenue to grow and to better themselves."

Global Catalyst Advisory: Investing in social impact

Global Catalyst Advisory is an investment and consultancy that support projects that positively impacts society. "Global Catalyst Advisory started with its founders upholding a strong belief and philosophies of balancing business objectives of profit while having strong stewardship to the society and accountability to the planet and people - a triple bottom line," said Global Catalyst Advisory CEO Victor Tay.

"At the firm, with founders comprising investment bankers, economists, technologists, we constantly ask ourselves questions on how we can plug the industry gap with impactful contributions."

The firm provides advisory services, capabilities development and investment for projects that advance economic, social and enterprise progress. In the area of capabilities development, for instance, it has supported social enterprises that provide employment for special needs individuals so they can enjoy financial independence and dignified employment.

Global Catalyst Advisory was an Honouree at the Brands for Good 2019 Awards in the "Community - Empowering Local Markets" category. "At the firm, we believe that establishing profitable ventures without benefiting the value chain of stakeholders is considered unsuccessful and unsustainable," said Mr Tan.

"Hence, in all our projects we put relentless focus on win-win-win propositions for all stakeholders."