Singfac provides innovative facilities management

'As a service provider, I believe the strength of the company comes from the employees and we create opportunities and exposure to grow our employees and equip them with the right skills and resources.' - N Y Ching, Singfac CEO and Director

DESPITE been a young company incorporated just two years ago in 2017, Singapore Facilitists Pte Ltd (Singfac) was among the winners in the SME100 Awards 2019 Fast Moving Companies category recently. It also won the SME100 Best Start Up 2019 award. "The company is proud of such achievements in such a short period of time and hopes that it will continue to achieve more accolades in the years to come," says its CEO and Director, N Y Ching.

The company attained a BizSafe Level 3 Certification from the Workplace Health and Safety Council and is working towards achieving the next level of certification. The company has a National Environment Agency (NEA) Cleaning Business Licence and is also an Accredited Managing Agent by the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers (SISV) and the Association of Property & Facilities Management (APFM). "Singapore Facilitists Pte Ltd is a young company but innovative in ideas. Our approach is to provide an integrated facilities management service. We aim to define ourselves apart from the traditional form of facilities management. We coined a new word, 'Facilitists', for a new generation of facilities management professionals," says Mr Ching.

While the company's core business is providing integrated facilities management services, other services include property management services, asset enhancement and feasibility studies, project management services, as well as design and build services. Other supporting services provided include fire safety management, servicing and maintenance, and cleaning services.

"My vision is to grow the company and aim to provide the best value of services for our customers. We strive to deliver our best services to our clients with our knowledge, expertise and innovation with new technologies. We aim to provide the best solutions with our strong partnerships with our service vendors, contractors and suppliers. As a service provider, I believe the strength of the company comes from the employees and we create opportunities and exposure to grow our employees and equip them with the right skills and resources," says Mr Ching.

Singfac's unique selling point is that it provides a one-stop integrated service approach in managing clients' properties and/or facilities. "We can provide services ranging from building engineering maintenance services to cleaning services when it comes to managing a property or facility. The company has the capability to manage all types of properties ranging from commercial and industrial to residential management," says Mr Ching.

"We also provide professional advice to our clients to enhance the value of their properties such as asset enhancement initiatives and leasable areas. We can also manage projects ranging from full turn-key fitting out works from concept to completion, relocation services and reinstatement works. At times, we work with professional interior designers and reliable contractors to provide turn key design solutions for our clients."

Currently, the company has the opportunity to work with a private medical service provider on a multi-million-dollar cancer research centre at one-north Biopolis, providing project management services, maintenance services, architectural renovation works as well as cleaning services.

This year, Singfac secured a two-year contract to provide building and engineering maintenance services for a shopping mall at Holland Village. It is in discussions with some multinational companies to provide integrated facilities management services for their facilities. The company hopes to expand its range of services in the next five years and to manage more properties locally.

Mr Ching started the company with just himself and one other employee two years ago. Now, the staff strength stands at 11 and the company is still in recruitment drive mode. "I believe the success of the company comes from my employees. As a service provider, the company invests in employees by providing training opportunities and on-the-job training. The company values its employees and aims to be a responsible and fair employer," says Mr Ching. Hence, the company adopts tripartite standards from the Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and provides flexible work arrangements for its employees. The company also participates in the Building and Construction Authority's iBuildSG undergraduate sponsorship by sponsoring one of its employees.

Mr Ching says that, at the moment, the company is very much focused on establishing its market reach in Singapore. "We will continue to strengthen the core of the company and build a strong foundation in Singapore first before we venture overseas. This industry is very competitive here in Singapore and it is not difficult to incorporate a similar service like ours. Therefore, the company needs to innovate with new ideas and solutions to provide our services more efficiently and effectively. While the company does not carry out any business outside of Singapore at the moment, it does not rule out any opportunities to work with overseas companies to expand their services abroad. To enhance and add value to its services here, the company is already in discussions with overseas suppliers to partner and develop new technologies to manage properties here in Singapore.

Mr Ching revealed that Singfac had a turnover of about S$1.5 million in the last financial year and the turnover is expected to hit S$2 million this year.

"I am a strong and highly motivated leader with a progressive career of over 10 years, providing the vision and direction needed to achieve the company objectives. Prior to starting this company, I worked for a real estate developer as an assistant vice-president (property development), where I first joined as an executive. I was responsible for the company's property development business, property management, marketing and lease management. I handled both local and overseas projects, from tenancy fit-out works to resort development in the Maldives. I also established key facilities management teams for over 15 properties comprising commercial, industrial and business park properties," says Mr Ching.

On a personal note, he says that he founded Singapore Facilitists the same year that his daughter was born. "I decided to leave my position as an assistant vice-president and started my own property management company. It wasn't an easy journey starting a family and at the same time getting my business on track. I am grateful to my wife, family, friends, business associates and clients for their support and opportunities given to me. The company will not be where it is now without their continuous support," says Mr Ching. "Inspired by the birth of my daughter, the company's corporate social responsibly (CSR) policy is very aligned to initiatives and activities that supports the needs of underprivileged children in developing countries. To achieve this, the company reaches out and collaborates with a humanitarian organisation that is working with children, families and their communities."