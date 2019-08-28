TD Fabrics provides luxury for less

'One of the key features that sets us apart from other service providers in the industry is that all our clients know that they can trust us and that we always deliver what they want.' - TD Fabrics Managing Director Margaret Lim

FOR home-grown SME TD Fabrics, its unique selling point is providing "luxury for less" products as well as beautiful and bespoke curated service which is backed by high quality craftsmen and artisans. Providing a range of good options is another key ingredient under the company's customer personal care service.

Starting out with just four staff in 2002, TD Fabrics has, through the hard work and with an innate flair of its managing director Margaret Lim, grown its staff strength to a team of 14 talented people. This year, the company is projecting to generate half its revenue at home in Singapore, and the other half from overseas projects. Among the countries and cities that TD Fabrics has done projects or supplied its products to are China, Macau, Maldives, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Japan, the Middle East, New York, Europe, and Australia.

Interestingly, the TD in the company's name stands for texture and details, which are its true strength. "We represent exclusive high-end European and American textiles brand's quality, luxury, performance, functionality and haute couture products with passionate service. We are a unique, one-stop solution flagship and pride ourselves in having an inspiring showroom as an introduction to our company," says Ms Lim.

Working with creative interior designers, home stylists, architects, developers, contractors and end-users, the company presents, proposes and recommends the best options to meet the project's needs.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"We have a strong rapport and good relationship with a variety of clients that we serve internationally even as we keep an eye on the latest trends at all times. We work from conceptualisation to execution of the project with great care by creating a unique meeting point for acclaimed fabric houses and creative homeowners," says Ms Lim.

TD Fabrics has been a popular service provider for interior designers, architects and decorators, especially in the hotel business. It is known in the market to be the sole distributor in Singapore for providing exquisite designer fabrics from notable brands like Perennials, Kravet, Glant, Lelievre, Foglizzo, Agena, Simta, C & C Milano and ILIV.

The company's style leans towards the contemporary end of the spectrum, incorporating modern classic, classical, retro, modernist and eclectic elements as the project demands.

"We aim to provide high performance designs that are sophisticated and comfortable, executed to a high standard, and delivered in an efficient, trustworthy and timely manner. The spaces we design for every client are unique and through close consultation with the client our work seeks to meet their aspirations. At the same time we harmonise with the architecture and interior of the project," says Ms Lim.

She highlights that the company's fabrics and textile collection covers a wide range of luxurious varieties and the materials supplied can be notably seen at leading hotels worldwide such as the Four Seasons, Aman Resorts, Raffles Hotel, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, One&Only Resorts, St Regis, Shangri-la, Hilton and Marriott.

"We are also a top quality leather provider for hospitality, residential and commercial property. Today, the company is proud to be a trustworthy and reliable fabric, leather and wall covering supplier in Singapore and to our partners in China. With our extensive knowledge of the industry, we endeavour to provide the best quality products and excellent customer relations regardless of the project value," says Ms Lim.

Individuality that makes a difference

"At TD Fabrics, we personalise our service for each project to meet the client's needs fully. The fabrics brand design creations are inspiringly unique, elegant and beautiful. We seek to excel in delivery and believe in forging long-term friendships with our clients in celebrating all our unique and distinguished designer brands that we provide," she adds.

A strong feature of TD Fabrics business model is the trust that the company builds with all its clients. "One of the key features that sets us apart from other service providers in the industry is that all our clients know that they can trust us and that we always deliver what they want," says Ms Lim.

Then there is an eye for detail. "Each and every one of our staff members is trained to be attentive and to always be on the lookout for the needs of our clients. With this trait in our heart, we continually push ourselves to the limit to take care of our clients' needs," she adds. Humility is another virtue of the organisation. It consciously chooses to provide a similar client experience throughout all its business dealings irrespective of the value of the project.

The two major parts of TD Fabrics' business focus are exciting high-end residential projects and the hospitality industry. "Just to name a few of our clients in the hospitality business, we are doing work for the casino in Marina Bay Sands; completed work for the Raffles Hotel Chinese restaurant, Bodega; and have also done work for the just re-opened American Club here in Singapore. In the overseas market, we have supplied to clients like the Four Seasons hotels in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, Capella Hotel in Bangkok and Takeshiba Waterfront Hotel in Tokyo," says Ms Lim.

For the booming China market, TD Fabrics has two specialised showrooms with its Chinese partners in Shanghai and Shenzhen, which were opened in 2007 and 2017, respectively. These showrooms have contributed significantly to TD Fabrics business expansion on the mainland, she adds.