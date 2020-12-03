You are here

Home > Hub Projects > EU-Singapore FTA
MARKET INSIGHTS: GUIDE TO EU MARKETS

An attractive market for consumer goods

The EU has a population of 446 million with high purchasing power, and a rapidly growing e-commerce sector
Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201203_JAEURETAILP1I9_4287491.jpg
Chanel models presenting the Spring/Summer 2020/2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Widely regarded as the world's fashion capital, Paris is a base from which cosmetics and lifestyle brands may enter Europe and gain international recognition.
PHOTO: AFP

WITH a population of 446 million - the world's third largest market after China and India - the EU is an attractive market for producers of consumer goods.

With their relatively high purchasing power on a global scale, EU citizens are also ideal consumers of high-value manufactured products.

Supporting high consumption is a rapidly growing e-commerce sector which is expected to be worth 717 billion euros (S$1.1 trillion) by the end of 2020, a 12.7 per cent increase over the previous year.

Opportunities for Singapore companies

Singapore is well positioned as a trade hub in the growing Southeast Asia region, where the online economy is valued at US$100 billion (S$136 billion). Along with strong capabilities in logistics, this makes Singapore an attractive destination for EU firms.

The country's e-commerce expertise also makes it a promising source of partners for EU firms.

To facilitate the growth of e-commerce, Singapore has developed quality and standards benchmarks that foster trust and confidence.

It has also launched standards for transparent e-commerce processes and policies, and for data exchanges to facilitate last-mile delivery.

To support seamless and secure trade flows and ensure that systems are secure and resilient to cyberattacks, the Singapore Accreditation Council has initiatives such as a certification programme to assure consumers that e-commerce platforms have the proper cybersecurity management systems in place.

FRANCE

France is an ideal marketplace for international brands in the lifestyle goods sector, due to its relatively affluent consumer base.

Widely regarded as the world's fashion capital, Paris is a base from which cosmetics and lifestyle brands may enter Europe and gain international recognition. There is also a large network of distributors and retailers that can support Singapore brands.

Some key emerging trends in France include a rising demand for ethnic and Asian-inspired fashion, and a movement towards sustainable production chains.

CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE

While Western Europe has the highest share of online shoppers at 83 per cent, the strongest growth is in Central and Eastern Europe, with online shoppers in Bulgaria and Romania both increasing by 30 per cent year-on-year in 2019.

This e-commerce growth requires supporting infrastructure such as broadband or mobile device access, credit card penetration, and localised platforms - creating opportunities for Singapore firms.

The region's retail sector growth is expected to be led by countries such as Poland, which has a strong info-communication and technology sector, a cost-competitive labour force and a sizeable domestic consumer base, making it an ideal testing ground for new market entrants.

The Central and Eastern European region also plays an important role as a geographical bridge between production centres in Asia and European consumers.

Poland has become one of the region's most significant logistics hubs, given its good sea, land and air connectivity both into the EU and with the rest of the world, especially China. Global companies such as Amazon have chosen Poland as the location for their main EU regional distribution centres for e-commerce.

Singapore retail and logistics companies could look at co-operating with Polish logistics companies to seize EU-wide opportunities.

Did you know?

  • E-commerce has been driving investment in Poland's warehouse market, with more than a third of the country's warehouse space having been built in the last three years.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub Projects

Shared outlook, mutual interests cement firm EU-Singapore ties

The EU and Singapore: strong partners for open, fair and free trade

Tee Yih Jia stays the course in Europe despite pandemic

Tariff elimination, dispute resolution mechanism are EUSFTA highlights for Patec

Dim sum in the EU? SBF aims to help Singapore companies make inroads into Europe

Singapore's trade strategy to serve it well into 21st century

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 05:50 AM
EU-Singapore FTA
Hub Projects

The EUSFTA at a glance

The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) builds upon and strengthens the close trade and...

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for