Grooming leaders for the next generation

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

"A high potential employee must have the ability, aspiration and engagement to rise and succeed in more senior and critical roles in DBS." - Lee Yan Hong, head of Group Human Resources at DBS Bank

AT DBS Bank, various leadership assessment frameworks are used to determine key success factors for high-potential employees. Specifically, the bank focuses on the 3Ps : Performance, Potential and its "PRIDE!" values. (PRIDE! refers to "Purpose-driven"; "Relationship-led"; "Innovative"; "Decisive"; and "Everything Fun!")

Within this framework, the bank first identifies individuals who have consistently demonstrated a high level of performance who aspire to take on increasingly higher levels of responsibility at DBS. While current performance is important, potential is also critical to providing a view on the future, says Lee Yan Hong, head of Group Human Resources at DBS Bank.

"A high potential employee must have the ability, aspiration and engagement to rise and succeed in more senior and critical roles in DBS. In this regard, the individual is expected to take on an enhanced or new role every two to three years to acquire critical experiences required of our future leaders," she says.

She adds that of the three criteria, ability is the most important, followed by engagement and finally aspiration.

"Without significant amount of all these three dimensions, employees will fail to excel in the next critical role. More importantly, the talent is expected to exemplify DBS Pride values and be aware that leaders are culture carriers to the organisation."

Senior leaders at DBS are also expected to groom and nurture younger talents through mentoring and engagement sessions, she adds.

 

