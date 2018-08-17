Try your hand at being a bionic athlete

Russian Cybathlon team CaterWil will also be at the Medical Fair Asia to demonstrate their technology - a wheelchair that can climb stairs.

Cybathlon is a competition for disabled competitors who are allowed to use bionic assistive technologies such as robotic prostheses.

BESIDES the latest medical technologies and thought leadership, visitors to Medical Fair Asia 2018 will also get the chance to take part in a race - using their brain signals. This technology will be on display at the Cybathlon booth.

The Cybathlon is an international competition for disabled competitors who are allowed to use bionic assistive technologies such as robotic prostheses, brain-computer interfaces and powered exoskeletons.

It is the first international competition of its kind and took place in Switzerland on Oct 8, 2016.

Medical Fair Asia visitors will get the chance to experience one of six Cybathlon disciplines - the brain-computer interface race.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In this race, pilots use brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to control avatars in a specially developed computer game.

"BCIs measure brain signals, and there are plans to develop this technology further so that in future it will allow (people with quadriplegia) to control different kinds of devices like computers or wheelchairs," said Cybathlon director Roland Sigrist.

In addition, Russian Cybathlon team CaterWil will also be at the Medical Fair Asia to demonstrate their technology - a wheelchair that can climb stairs.

It uses wheels on smooth surface and tracks on stairs. The team took part in Cybathlon 2016 in the Power Wheelchair.

The race involves participants in robotic wheelchairs competing against each other on parallel tracks to overcome several obstacles.

"Cybathlon offers a platform to drive research on modern assistance systems.

"Technology developers work closely with people with physical disabilities as they develop their device to best consider their needs," says Dr Sigrist.

"All Cybathlon disciplines are designed to represent everyday tasks and obstacles in order to demonstrate just how well a particular device assists the user. For example, one very practical feature for wheelchair users is the development of powered wheelchairs that can climb stairs (which is one task in the wheelchair race)."