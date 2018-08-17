You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Medical Fair Asia 2018

Try your hand at being a bionic athlete

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180817_MEDYHD2_3534279.jpg
Russian Cybathlon team CaterWil will also be at the Medical Fair Asia to demonstrate their technology - a wheelchair that can climb stairs.
PHOTO: ETH ZURICH / ALESSANDRO DELLA BELLA

BT_20180817_MEDYHD2_3534279.jpg
Cybathlon is a competition for disabled competitors who are allowed to use bionic assistive technologies such as robotic prostheses.
PHOTO: ETH ZURICH / NICOLA PITARO

BESIDES the latest medical technologies and thought leadership, visitors to Medical Fair Asia 2018 will also get the chance to take part in a race - using their brain signals. This technology will be on display at the Cybathlon booth.

The Cybathlon is an international competition for disabled competitors who are allowed to use bionic assistive technologies such as robotic prostheses, brain-computer interfaces and powered exoskeletons.

It is the first international competition of its kind and took place in Switzerland on Oct 8, 2016.

Medical Fair Asia visitors will get the chance to experience one of six Cybathlon disciplines - the brain-computer interface race.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In this race, pilots use brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to control avatars in a specially developed computer game.

"BCIs measure brain signals, and there are plans to develop this technology further so that in future it will allow (people with quadriplegia) to control different kinds of devices like computers or wheelchairs," said Cybathlon director Roland Sigrist.

In addition, Russian Cybathlon team CaterWil will also be at the Medical Fair Asia to demonstrate their technology - a wheelchair that can climb stairs.

It uses wheels on smooth surface and tracks on stairs. The team took part in Cybathlon 2016 in the Power Wheelchair.

The race involves participants in robotic wheelchairs competing against each other on parallel tracks to overcome several obstacles.

"Cybathlon offers a platform to drive research on modern assistance systems.

"Technology developers work closely with people with physical disabilities as they develop their device to best consider their needs," says Dr Sigrist.

"All Cybathlon disciplines are designed to represent everyday tasks and obstacles in order to demonstrate just how well a particular device assists the user. For example, one very practical feature for wheelchair users is the development of powered wheelchairs that can climb stairs (which is one task in the wheelchair race)."

Hub Projects

Rise of remote monitoring technologies

The challenging journey to self-driving

Different routes to the same startup

Finding a real market for VR

New angles on the film industry

Sustenir sows the seeds of success

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening