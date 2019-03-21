Come Home To An Architectural Masterpiece

CHOICE LOCATION

For the shrewd property buyer who wants the touch of luxury without sacrificing value, look no further than Daintree Residence. Just 6-minute walk away from Beauty World MRT along Toh Tuck Road, amidst an established private residential enclave of landed housing, this elegant & exquisite development is the best value-buy condominium among the Bukit Timah region.

YOUR BEST INVESTMENT

With Daintree Residence's units starting from $1,600 per square foot, it is the best value investment along the Downtown MRT Line, amongst one of Singapore's most desired and exclusive district.

ENJOY THE LUSH SIDE OF LIFE

Daintree Residence offers up exclusivity and privacy to its owners. The development boasts 327 units across is five-storeys, while still offering panoramic views of Bukit Timah Hill from the Treetop Walk, a 35,000 sq. ft. rooftop walkway joining all the towers for seamless experience of nature in the sky.

Come home to the lush side of life where you will be greeted by 50 exclusive lifestyle facilities over the Valley & Rainforest Wings and the Treetop Walk. Home owners can choose to hold private functions in one of the two Clubhouses, take a relaxing swim in the 50-metre Leisure Pool or even hold birthday parties on the many Pavilions overlooking at the Bukit Timah Reserve.

Each of the one, two, three and four bedroom units are designed with great thought where quality finishing and fittings include imported marble flooring, bathroom accessories and fittings with brands such as Duravit and Hansgrohe where the kitchens are fully fitted with top-end appliances from De Dietrich. Attention has been given to the smallest details that homeowners will definitely appreciate such as bathroom vanity mirrors with useable inner spaces and adjustable sides, spacious cantilevered wardrobe system and smart home security features for convenience and safety.

ALL YOUR EDUCATION NEEDS NEARBY

It can be said that while residing in Daintree Residence, your child will never have to travel far to access the best education in Singapore, from primary to tertiary level. Your child may start off at Methodist Girls’ School, Bukit Timah Primary School or Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School — all a stone’s throw away; or in a few minutes’ Downtown Line MRT ride to Raffles Girls’ Primary School or Nanyang Primary School.

Secondary schools and junior colleges in the area include Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College, Nanyang Girls High School and St. Joseph’s Institution while tertiary institutions such as Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore University of Social Sciences, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) are all under a ten minutes’ drive away.

THE LIFESTYLE HUB

Stepping out of Daintree Residence, you’ll eat, shop and play amid some of Singapore’s heritage institutions - right in your neighbourhood. While others may have to drive across the country just to get their hands on famous delicacies, you can feast on Five Star Kampung Chicken Rice, Boon Tong Kee & Al-Azhar on Cheong Chin Nam Road or Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, both just around the corner.

Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Plaza, Beauty World Shopping Centre and The Grandstand will fulfil all your everyday needs without having to head to town - though luxury options such as shopping malls are a few MRT stops away. Just a short drive away is the Temasek Club and Raffles Town Club where you can unwind and catch up with friends.

EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY

Minutes away is the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE); and within 15 minutes’ drive, you’ll find yourself at work — be it at downtown Raffles Place, the second CBD at Jurong Lake District or the science & IT hubs at one-North.

On the weekends, revel in Mother Nature’s gifts right at Daintree Residence with Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Rail Corridor along Bukit Timah Road — all just minutes’ away.

Back at home, relax in the development’s Hammock Bay, luxuriate in the Leisure Pool, picnic in the Heritage Lawn under a 50 year old conserved Raintree or in any of facilities offered to experience nature’s serenity in so many ways.