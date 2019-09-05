The perfect home

Chip Eng Seng Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings’ Park Colonial development has emerged as one of the brightest spots in Singapore’s crowded new condo launch landscape. The project has seen tremendous take-up since it was ﬁrst launched in July 2018, right before the Government tightened cooling measures. The 805-unit property is currently over 80 per cent sold, and was the best-selling project in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) last year, all despite a deluge of competition from other properties that have since launched across the island.

Park Colonial’s success follows closely on the heels of High Park Residences, another joint-venture by these same three developers. The project had managed to sell out 78 per cent of the 1,380 units after just the ﬁrst weekend of sales, making it the best selling property of 2015.

The strong demand for Park Colonial even in a challenging environment is a testament to its charming mix of positive attributes: from a superior location in a burgeoning neighbourhood, its old-world grandeur to its promise of modern living and amenities. These elevate Park Colonial to being much more than just a condominium, but also a sanctuary that helps its residents live their best lives.

Everything within reach

Consider that real estate is all about location, location, location, and Park Colonial is unsurpassed in this respect. It is right by the highly- anticipated Bidadari Township, a 93-ha oasis to boast some 11,000 houses and green lungs like Bidadari Park and Bidadari Greenway. Its central location and transport links provide unbeatable convenience. With the North-East Line station Woodleigh MRT right at home’s doorstep, it takes just ﬁve train stops to get to Orchard Road via Dhoby Ghaut interchange and its connections to the Circle and North-South Lines. Through the nearby Pan-Island Expressway and Central Expressway, the city is also within minutes’ reach.

Just one stop away from Woodleigh MRT is also Serangoon Interchange and its Circle Line connection, as well as the popular NEX shopping mall. Seeking leisure close to home? Besides NEX, head on down to the nearby upcoming Woodleigh Mall, Poiz Centre and Venue Shoppes, while the Singapore Island Country Club, Woodleigh Park, Kallang Park Connector and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park are all within the vicinity for those seeking to revel in Mother Nature’s gifts.

Plus, there is no shortage of popular and reputable schools nearby like Maris Stella High School and Cedar Girls Secondary School, St Andrew’s Secondary School and St Andrew’s Junior College. The new Braddell Road campus for Rafﬂes Girls’ School, which will be ofﬁcially launched on Oct 21 2019, will be within an eight minutes drive. Moreover, investors seeking rental yield will be happy to note that Stamford American International School Singapore is nearby.

Not just a house

A property is often one’s largest purchase in life, and so why not own something special: that promises to be much more than just a roof over one’s head? Park Colonial is no cookie-cutter condo, as it pays homage to the rich 200-year-old colonial heritage of Singapore: in particular, the villas and black-and- white bungalows built all over the island and in the Woodleigh area for civil servants, businessmen, high-ranking ofﬁcials and plantation owners.

When Park Colonial completes in 2022, residents will get to relive that grandeur each day in a modern setting, right at home. Pull up to the grand entrance, ﬂanked by a water feature and verdant greenery, with all the pomp of colonial masters of yesteryear. Designed by ADDP Architects, the six blocks of 14 to 15-storey apartments boasts its very own 10-metre high, glass-clad private clubhouse The Colonial Club; as well as lush green spaces like an outdoor courtyard with an English Breakfast Garden and a Tea House. Enjoy the ultimate privilege of relaxation in the Waterfall Massage Pool, Cantilevered Lap Pool or the serene Sensory Spa Pavilion; and bask in family fun with the Kids Playhouse, Kids Water Play and Adventure Park.

With homes ranging from one- bedders starting at 463 sq ft, to ﬁve-bedroom luxury units spanning 1,722 sq ft, there’s something for every household size and need at Park Colonial. Each unit will be ﬁtted with quality Bosch and Whirlpool appliances, Roca sanitary ware and Grohe sanitary ﬁttings. No need will be left unmet, with personal concierge services from laundry, home cleaning to pet grooming, all available right at home. Smart home features and a smart parcel station within the development will declutter the busyness of modern living and open up room to truly live.

Well-connected and central, historic yet future-forward, Park Colonial promises not to just be a house, but a luxurious experience crafted to indulge every need and desire.