You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Singapore FinTech Festival 2018

'Democracy' in the banking sector

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181112_ABGOOGLE9PKI_3597549.jpg
Ulku Rowe.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

THE rise of the cloud has "democratised technology" across entire industries, said Ulku Rowe, technical director of financial services at Google Cloud.

"Whether you're a small, nimble startup that's just set up, or you're a financial institution that's been operating around the world for a hundred years, you have the same access, the same technology resources," she said.

"Now, your fintechs and startups can use that technology to disrupt traditional business models, fragment the market, go after low-margin businesses. At the same time, the big financial institutions can use the same technology to transform their businesses."

Cloud has been, in her words, "a breath of fresh air" for financial institutions trying to reinvent themselves in the wake of the global financial crisis, as they grapple with a fall in money-making transaction fees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They're really defining themselves both by taking their legacy infrastructure and modernising it, and then creating these new ways of interacting with their customers. So there's this massive fuelling of innovation. You see it in the startups, but you see it in the big names, too."

New York-based Ms Rowe, who works in the office of the chief technology officer, handles Google's cloud and machine learning capabilities for the financial sector. Clients include banks such as HSBC, ANZ Bank, BNP Paribas Fortis and Citibank, as well as PayPal and Norwegian white-label mobile payments platform Auka, and Brazilian insurance giant SulAmerica.

She told The Business Times that she sees the changes in the industry taking place across different sub-sectors in the financial sector. For example, retail banks are looking for data insights to customise customer experiences, she noted, while capital markets firms are trying to improve risk management, such as using machine learning to better understand portfolios.

"In the hedge fund space, they're trying to come up with better training strategies, understanding market data. When you look at it holistically, it's all about modernisation, transparency, intimacy with clients. It's using new technology to do things they couldn't do on premises," she added.

Ms Rowe stressed that information security - a perennial concern for financial firms - could even be more robust off-site than when data is stored by a client institution itself. "We've been protecting some of the world's largest Internet properties, like Gmail, YouTube and some others, so we've learnt a lot from that experience.

"And all of that technical expertise, we now provide on our Google Cloud offering. A lot of investments that we have done into our security infrastructure, we now make available to our customers."

Google Cloud has described itself as "a billion-dollar-per-quarter business", with more than 15,000 cloud artificial intelligence clients. Google parent Alphabet posted second-quarter "other revenues" of US$4.4 billion for the three months to June 30, which includes Google Cloud products as well as turnover from the Google Play app store and hardware sales.

Hub Projects

AI shows the way to efficient chemical production

Economic growth to gain from AI

Only connect

Fintech jigsaw pieces falling into place

Understand needs of customers: GIC

Key trends observed by GIC

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Nov 12, 2018
Opinion

Term insurance for death cover on the rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening