You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Singapore Good Design 2018

Designed to fly high

The Singapore Good Design Mark is a benchmark of good design and quality, launched in 2013 by the Design Business Chamber Singapore in partnership with the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. We highlight some of this year's winners.
Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180606_FKDESIGN1B_3461831.jpg
T4, which bagged the Platinum Singapore Good Design Mark 2018 award, features state-of-the-art design in all its spaces (above).
PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

BT_20180606_FKDESIGN1B_3461831.jpg
T4, which bagged the Platinum Singapore Good Design Mark 2018 award, features state-of-the-art design in all its spaces. Its Peranakan Love Story at the Heritage Zone (above) is a multi-sensory and immersive passenger experience like no other.
PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

BT_20180606_FKDESIGN1B_3461831.jpg
"Design has allowed us to create memorable and unforgettable journeys, thereby strengthening the connection between Changi Airport and passengers." - Jayson Goh MD, Airport Operations Management, Changi Airport Group
PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

Changi Airport's T4 redefines expectations of what an airport can offer its travellers

Changi Airport Group
Winning project: Changi Airport Terminal 4
Category: Experience Design
Award Tier: SG Mark Platinum

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hub Projects

Car vending machine that's an industry eye-opener

Good design's strategic role in business

Leveraging digital technology for urban living

Maximising new opportunities in an old trade

From jewellery retailing, to pawnbroking, to risk and compliance

Extinguishing scepticism about change

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 'most resilient' in face of risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening