You are here
Designed to fly high
The Singapore Good Design Mark is a benchmark of good design and quality, launched in 2013 by the Design Business Chamber Singapore in partnership with the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. We highlight some of this year's winners.
Changi Airport's T4 redefines expectations of what an airport can offer its travellers
Changi Airport Group
Winning project: Changi Airport Terminal 4
Category: Experience Design
Award Tier: SG Mark Platinum
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg