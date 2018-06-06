You are here

Leveraging digital technology for urban living

Wed, Jun 06, 2018

Homeowners at Corals at Keppel Bay condo control their smart home devices and manage bookings with just a few taps on the Habitap app.
PHOTO: KEPPEL LAND

Keppel Land
Winning project: Highline Residences VR Show Suites, Corals at Keppel Bay - Habitap Smart Home App, and KLOUD Smart Mobile App
Category: Digital Solution
Award Tier: SG Mark

AS A leading real estate player, Keppel Land offers innovative living solutions in its portfolio of residential developments, integrated townships and commercial properties.

One example is the Habitap app for residents at its Corals at Keppel Bay condominium development. The app is Asia's first fully integrated smart home management system, combining smart home and condominium management features, as well as lifestyle offerings. Homeowners at Corals can control their smart home devices and manage condominium facility bookings. This provides added convenience and improves the lives of homeowners with just a few taps on the app.

Keppel Land is also the first developer in Singapore to create 360-degree immersive virtual reality (VR) show suites for the Highline Residences in the Tiong Bahru precinct. Harnessing Oculus Rift VR technology, the developer was able to showcase different configurations and apartment types without having to create the physical show suite, which is a more efficient solution in land-scarce Singapore. The technology also enabled the company to reach out to overseas customers: "We are constantly exploring new ways to provide our customers with an enhanced experience through our innovative designs, which go beyond aesthetics to cover multi-dimensional considerations such as usability, reliability and maintainability," said Louis Lim, chief operating officer at Keppel Land.

On the commercial front, Keppel Land's serviced co-office, KLOUD, is the first in Asia to feature a smart mobile application which allows its office users to access its premises using just a mobile application, without the need for an access card. With the KLOUD app, office users can perform office functions with a tap of their mobile screens, such as booking of meeting rooms and controlling of lighting and presentation systems.

"This is again a testament of Keppel Land's ability to harness technology to provide convenience and improve the experience of office users at KLOUD," said Mr Lim. Keppel Land's digital initiatives have helped the firm snag the SG Mark in the Digital Solution category.

Said Mr Lim: "Good design is key in providing the competitive edge that is needed to differentiate the company's products from the rest in the market. Keppel Land's commitment to create thoughtfully designed developments that meet the needs of its homeowners and tenants have enabled it to become an established and trusted brand, known for its quality hallmark."

