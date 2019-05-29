Rolex makes it four Majors with French Open partnership

WIMBLEDON, Australian Open and the US Open.

And now the French Open.

Having been a loyal partner to the tennis world for the last 40 years, Swiss watchmaker Rolex has now added the rousing Roland Garros event to the three other Majors for partnership.

Being a premium partner, Rolex will be the official timekeeper for the ongoing French Open in Paris.

The Rolex involvement is not a surprise as the watchmaker has been a pioneer in sports partnership, supporting excellence since the brand's foundation early in the 20th Century. Its long-term commitment to prestigious partnerships is a distinctive part of the company's rich heritage, in keeping with the ethos of its visionary founder, Hans Wilsdorf.

Rolex extends from groundbreaking exploration and the highest level of leading sports, namely golf, tennis, yachting, equestrianism, motor sports, and skiing, to the summit of arts.

The wonder watchmaker is linked to tennis by one of the world's iconic partnerships: since 1978, the brand has been Official Timekeeper at Wimbledon, home to the oldest and most prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

The Majors aside, the brand is also associated with many other top tournaments, including the iconic end of season championships in men's and women's tennis: the Nitto ATP Finals and the BNP Paribas WTA Finals, respectively.

Rolex has been a loyal partner of the world of international tennis, standing behind the players, as its "Rolex Testimonees", as well as supporting the events and institutions of the game.

It also associates its name with prominent high-profile tournaments such as the ATP and WTA Finals and all of the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments including the Rolex Paris Masters, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

The list of Rolex Testimonees in tennis includes the Major maestro Roger Federer, Juan Martín del Potro, Grigor Dimitrov, Sloane Stephens, Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Milos Raonic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Caroline Wozniacki; rising young stars Belinda Bencic, Lucas Pouille and Dominic Thiem.

It also has in its stable Li Na from China, who made tennis history by becoming the first player from an Asian nation to win a singles Grand Slam title, and the legendary Rod Laver, Björn Borg and Chris Evert.

Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation (FTF), said: "We are delighted to welcome Rolex, an iconic luxury brand, as a partner of the FTF and of Roland Garros. Our association with this prestigious company, which is already a partner of the Rolex Paris Masters, will take on a whole new dimension in 2019 by putting down roots in the heart of our illustrious competition in the Porte d'Auteuil. This long-term agreement will not only help develop the Roland Garros brand worldwide, but also benefit French tennis.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jean-Frédéric Dufour, Rolex CEO, and Arnaud Boetsch, Rolex Communication & Image Director, for their confidence."

Boetsch said: "By becoming the Official Timekeeper of Roland Garros, the tennis season's major clay tournament, Rolex has definitively strengthened its ties with international tennis."