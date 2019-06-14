You are here

Home > Hub > 2019 US Open Golf

The Tiger bounce seems to be back

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190614_WEETIGERH_3804571.jpg
Rolex Testimonee Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
PHOTO: AUGUSTA NATIONAL 2019

THE television ratings went up, renewed interest returned to golf and the Tiger Roar was back.

That was after the famous Rolex Testimonee claimed the US Masters title at Augusta in April, needing only a bogey on the final hole to secure his 15th Major.

But like a damp squib, when he missed the cut at the US PGA Championship at Bethpage Black he was a little crestfallen and his global fans expressed lament.

For the golfing phenomenon who had turned the face of golf over the last two decades, Woods has one of the greatest following on earth with a marketing pull never seen before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Tiger Woods bounce seems to have gotten back somewhat after the Memorial tournament last month although he finished 10 shots behind winner Patrick Cantlay, also of the United States.

After rounds of 70, 72 and 70, Woods found some groove at the Monterey Peninsula with a final-round five-under 67 that could have seen further improvement.

"It could have been a little better, for sure," said Woods, who birdied seven of his first 12 holes and got to within four of the leaders before two bogeys coming in took some sting out of the round.

"Going into today I was never going to win the tournament, but I was hoping I could get something positive going into the Open, and I was able to accomplish that, which is great, to get some nice positive momentum going into a nice practice week.

"Each day I got a little crisper. I made a few mistakes and didn't keep the card as clean as I'd like. A couple of loose iron shots here and there, but overall I drove it great this week. I just need to clean up the rounds."

His caddie Joe LaCava beamed: "First 12 holes were an absolute clinic. He still hit some decent shots coming in. It wasn't like he played poorly, he just didn't get anything out of it the last five or six holes.

"He's certainly going in the right direction with good momentum. I thought the iron play was top-notch today. Definitely some good momentum and positive vibes from both (weekend) days. The quality of shots on a scale of one to 10, I would say were a nine."

That sounds as a warning to favourite and defending champion and current world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, another Rolex Testimonee, and his reckoned closest challenger Dustin Johnson, the former world No. 1.

If any of these Rolex Testimonees, Woods, Koepka or the other main contenders and fellow Rolex Testimonees such as Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm or Martin Kaymer do it, it would be a coup for the luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex, whose ties with the pinnacle of golf includes partnerships with world-class events and players for more than 50 years.

Rolex's enduring relationship with golf began in 1967, with Arnold Palmer, then joined by the other two who formed the "Big Three", Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Rolex is now part of the very fabric of golf and supports the game at all levels, from elite players and legends of the game, men's and women's Major champions, the professional Tours, the world's leading formats to global amateur tournaments and to juniors and seniors.

Past champions from the Rolex stable include Koepka (winner over the last two years), Curtis Strange (1988, 1989), Palmer (1960), Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980), Player (1965), Woods (2000, 2002, 2008), Tom Watson (1982), Retief Goosen (2001, 2004), Kaymer (2014) and Spieth (2015).

This time the Rolex cast is further strengthened by the likes of Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Li Haotong, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Hub

Embracing the digital transformation in finance

Realising the promise of smart cities

In-form long-hitter Koepka is favourite for third straight title

US Open venue Pebble Beach celebrates 100th anniversary

Australia showcases its industry strengths

Hand shower wins top design award

Editor's Choice

Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

Jun 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening