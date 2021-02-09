Tennis stars ready to shine Down Under at Australian Open

THE first tennis Grand Slam tournament of 2021 is here, and fans in Singapore and around the world are gearing up for the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

For the first time in more than 100 years, the Australian Open is being contested in February. The sport's best players are set to compete in Australia's summer heat at the 109th edition of the tournament widely known as the "Happy Slam".

They will battle it out on court for a slice of a record A$80 million (S$82.1 million) in prize money up for grabs - an increase of more than 12 per cent from the amount last year - as well as the right to be crowned the year's first Grand Slam champions.

Standing the test of time

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Rolex's name is synonymous with the highest level of sports - from tennis to golf, yachting to equestrianism, and motorsports to skiing.

As far as tennis is concerned, it all started back in 1978 when Rolex became the Official Timekeeper at The Championships, Wimbledon, the sport's original and most prestigious tournament.

From that moment on, the brand has championed performance excellence while respecting the sport's many time-honoured traditions.

Over the ensuing decades, the partnership with tennis blossomed. Since 2008, Rolex became the Associate Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Australian Open, whose roots go back to 1905 when it was first played on grass, a tradition that continued until 1988 when the event was moved from the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club to the hard courts of Melbourne Park.

In 2019, Rolex's long-standing partnership with tennis extended to all four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open in Melbourne; Roland-Garros in Paris; The Championships, Wimbledon in London; and the US Open in New York.

The brand is also associated with the iconic season-ending championships in men's and women's tennis: the Nitto ATP Finals, to be held for the first time in the Italian city of Turin in November this year; and the Shiseido WTA Finals in Shenzhen, respectively.

In addition, Rolex is also a partner of many other leading showcases of tennis, including the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Rolex Shanghai Masters and the Rolex Paris Masters.

Champions and challengers

All eyes, naturally, will be on the big names in the main draw. The likes of Rolex Testimonee Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka are all in the running and they will fancy their chances of doing well Down Under.

Novak Djokovic, last year's Australian open champion, is the hot favourite to retain his trophy yet again and hold on to his coveted World No.1 ranking.

The charismatic Serbian superstar has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name - eight of them from Melbourne - that leaves him just three behind Nadal and Rolex Testimonee Roger Federer, who own 20 each.

Should he go unbeaten over the next fortnight, Djokovic will again get to etch his name on the Australian Open trophy for the third consecutive year.

Among those eyeing Djokovic's crown is Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who capped a fine 2020 on the ATP Tour by winning the ATP Finals in London, defeating Djokovic and Nadal in the process.

Outside of the so-called Big Four in men's tennis, Medvedev boasts the best record against players in the top 10, holding an impressive 45 per cent win record.

He has yet to win a Grand Slam title, but it's safe to say that it's only a matter of time before the 24-year-old gets his breakthrough, and it could well come at this month's Australian Open.

The home crowd, meanwhile, will be eager to watch Australian Nick Kyrgios in competitive action for the first time in nearly a year.

The flamboyant and popular 25-year-old is one of the hardest-hitting players on the tour, boasts a powerful serve in his arsenal, and could go deep in the Australian Open. The world No.47 has never gone beyond the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam, however, but this could well be the tournament where he improves on that record.

Women's tour packed with talent

On the women's tour, the field is extremely wide open as the top 10 is filled with talented young professionals who could all consider themselves possible winners. The women's game is certainly exciting as there isn't one player at the moment who is dominating in the way Serena Williams once did a decade or so ago.

American Sofia Kenin will be hoping for the same levels of performance that led her to her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne last year.

The 22-year-old American is currently ranked fourth in the world and could catapult all the way to the pinnacle if she is triumphant again.

While Kenin has many strengths, chief among them has to be her tenacity and never-say-die attitude, whether it's on centre court or during practice sessions.

Known among her peers as one of the toughest and most intense competitors around, Kenin will have to deal with all the pressure on her shoulders as the defending champion.

She has shown that she can handle the spotlight well enough, and that should stand her in good stead to win many more big tournaments as her career progresses.

Standing in her way is a host of challengers, among them the local favourite Ashleigh Barty. Despite an 11-month break from the tour, the 24-year-old from Queensland still proudly holds the World No.1 ranking and is raring to hit the courts again.

Barty, whose only other Grand Slam success came at Roland-Garros in 2019, reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and she will love nothing more than to clinch her first Australian Open title - and finally break her country's 43-year-old drought in this Grand Slam - in front of her adoring home supporters.

No one will discount Naomi Osaka's chances either. The three-time Major winner from Japan has fond memories of her 2019 Australian Open triumph, and will be keen to bounce back from a surprise third round defeat last year.

The race for glory is on, and it's anyone's guess at this point who will come out on top at the end of what should be a glorious fortnight of world-class tennis.