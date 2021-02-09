 Thiem, Tsitsipas eye greater success in 2021, Hub - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Thiem, Tsitsipas eye greater success in 2021

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210209_UWROLEX9_DOM_4428311.jpg
Rolex Testimonee Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open 2020.
PHOTO: © ROLEX

AS far as breakthrough years go, 2020 was certainly one to remember for Dominic Thiem on many counts. The 27-year-old Austrian soared to stardom in a big way by clinching his maiden Grand Slam title - the US Open in September - and also reached the final of the Australian Open and the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The Rolex Testimonee also achieved a career-best ranking of third, and capped off a fine year by being named the Austrian Sportsman of the Year.

It was his stunning US Open triumph that captivated the audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium and millions more watching around the world.

Thiem, displaying all the grit and tenacity that he is known for in that marathon match against Alexander Zverev, became the first male Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s and the first player in over 16 years to bounce back from two sets down in a major final.

Thiem is widely seen as the leader of a clutch of the next generation of tennis stars, and a player who is more than able to challenge the sport's so-called Big Three's (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) iron grip on Grand Slams over the years. Indeed, Thiem's record against the Big Three over the past two years is an impressive 9-3.

As he stamps his mark of supremacy on the men's tour, Thiem has already set his sights on going one step further in Melbourne this time and claiming the coveted Australian Open title.

Thiem is chomping at the bit to pick up from where he left off in 2020, and that is to keep on winning in style and picking up more trophies and accolades along the way.

Another Rolex Testimonee eager for a successful start to the new tennis season is Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 22-year-old Greek who is making another push to be the first person from his country to win a Grand Slam title.

The current World No.6 player, who first picked up a racket when he was just three years old, has now fully recovered from the leg injury he sustained during the ATP Finals in London last year.

He is hoping to kickstart the new tennis season with a strong performance in Melbourne, and hopefully be able to etch his name onto some silverware as the year progresses.

Despite the shortened season last year, Tsitsipas still managed a title in Marseille and reached the finals in both Hamburg and Dubai. He also reached the semi-finals of Roland-Garros.

His biggest career achievement to date is winning the ATP Tour finals in 2019, becoming the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt at 20 in 2001.

Tsitsipas also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open that same year. That feat paved the way for him to break into the world top 10, becoming the highest-ranked Greek player of all time.

His aggressive style of play is what makes him such a difficult and unpredictable opponent on the court. Tsitsipas boasts a powerful one-handed, down-the-line backhand that many pundits say is on par with Federer's.

Tsitsipas is firmly among the new breed of young champions constantly seeking to improve their game and ready to inherit the mantle of excellence forged by previous generations of tennis legends.

