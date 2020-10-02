German businesses still keen on Singapore despite pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHILE the Covid-19 pandemic has created the most unexpected circumstances for businesses, German companies are still keen to be in Singapore and do business from here despite the changing global economic and commercial conditions.
Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SGC)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes