Dizzying heights of Animation Vertigo

IF THERE were awards given for tenacity to succeed in a high-demand industry, Animation Vertigo, Inc (AV) would win hands down. Established in 2004 by Marla Rush in Southern California, AV has set a high bar in motion capture outsourcing, impressing its video game, television and film clients with its eye for detail and meticulousness.

The American set-up established Animation Vertigo Asia, Inc (AVA) in the Philippines in 2008 in response to the growth of the motion capture animation industry in Asia.

In 2019, the global 3D motion capture market was valued at US$145.53 million. This exponential growth was due to the demand for higher-quality motion capture animation.

To cater to the demand, AVA utilises technology used in the military, medical and entertainment industry, to deliver its cutting-edge visuals, making a name for itself for its round-the-clock, all -year-round service, infusing its deliverables with super high standards of delivery. While serving big name producers, the motion capture company ensures it remains grounded in the grassroots by continuing to provide solutions to clients with big demands but small budgets.