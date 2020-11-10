You are here

From Germany to the world

Heraeus Group has businesses in sectors which include the environment, energy, and electronics
Heraeus believes that being an industry leader is about having a clear mission and vision.

THE Heraeus Group is a leading technology conglomerate that dates back to 1660. It traces its roots to a family-owned German Pharmacy, but officially started in 1851 as a family portfolio.

Today, the tech powerhouse has businesses present in the environment, energy, electronics, health, mobility and industrial sectors.

To date, the group has 15,000 employees in over 40 countries worldwide.

In South-east Asia, Singapore, there are two legal entities under Heraeus, Heraeus Asia Pacific Holding (the regional headquarters) and Heraeus Materials Singapore Pte Ltd. In FY 2018, the conglomerate turned over a revenue of 20.3 billion euros (S$32.4 billion).

Apart from its recent ACES Awards win, the corporation has also received the Gold Award for Solar Cells Materials Supplier Company of the year (2019) from Solar Quarter, India; and the Leading Practice Award for Workplace Safety and Health 2019, from the Singapore Human Resources Institute.

Heraeus believes that being an industry leader is about having a clear mission and vision, which leads to clarity in whatever the organisation undertakes.

