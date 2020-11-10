You are here

Lofty goals

Lufthansa Technik Philippines has committed US$40 million for its expansion which promises additional employment for at least 400 individuals in the year 2020
Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

LTP specialises in base maintenance checks for the A320 family, A330, A340, A380 and B777 aircraft types.

LUFTHANSA Technik Philippines (LTP) is the Philippines' preeminent provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. LTP was inaugurated in 2000 as a joint venture between two companies, MacroAsia Corporation and Hamburg-based Lufthansa Technik AG. There are currently 3,400 Filipinos across cities in the country - including Clark, Puerto Princesa, Kalibo, Cebu and Davao - employed by the company. Its main hub in Manila contains nine hangars, with its tenth hangar currently under construction.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and other authorities worldwide have certified LTP as a qualified provider of aircraft MRO services. The MRO firm is approved to perform up to a C4 heavy maintenance check by different aviation authorities such as the EASA, Australia Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), and Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLTI). The technical services group is certified to operate as a design department under Lufthansa Technik AG's Design Organization Approval (EASA.21J.019).

The MRO services pioneer boasts Filipino care and solidarity in the workplace. The company incorporates warmth and a strong sense of family ties among its employees. As much as possible, it wants its staff to feel comfortable and at home, at their place of work. LTP committed US$40 million for its expansion, which promises additional employment to at least 400 individuals in the year 2020. The company has also successfully amalgamated personal and work life by boosting the potential of each employee through a dynamic management which generates a durable collaboration in and out of the workplace.

LTP achieved this amalgamation through the setting up of the Lufthansa Technik Philippines Employees Council (LTP-EC). This council was built with mutual trust between employees and top management to discuss matters pertaining to human resources and labour rights in the company. It acts as a catalyst to unwaveringly improve the well-being and quality of life of its members, which in turn, contributes to the company's growth. It is evident that LTP truly believes in the direct relationship between employee satisfaction and corporate profitability.

The demographics of LTP's workforce show that 85 per cent of its employees are male, while 82.8 per cent of those employees are mechanics. The numbers may show that LTP has a male dominated taskforce but this is because the maintenance, repair and overhaul services industry is a male-dominated industry. On the contrary, the MRO Services Trailblazer encourages the presence of female mechanics in its team.

LTP aims to have an equal balance of male and female mechanics. The corporation champions for equal employment and objects the conformity to traditional gender roles.

LTP attributes its commendable operations to its very strong workforce. The corporation is supported by English-speaking mechanics, engineers and support personnel. LTP is partnered with an EASA Part 147-approved Maintenance Training Organization to guarantee that its staff is equipped with high-calibre skills.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines advocates for the upskilling of their employees. The corporation has the fine-tuning of employee capabilities at its core. As an example, in 2015, LTP started the SOAR Leadership Development Program which aims to ignite the spirit of leadership among its employees of all levels. Another programme started by the company is the Management Associate Program (MAP), which aims to create a line of talents for critical positions to address succession gaps by guiding young high-potential employees.

LTP specialises in base maintenance checks for the A320 family, A330, A340, A380 and B777 aircraft types. Its base maintenance service spectrum includes cabin reconfiguration/retrofit programmes and lease return checks which may be availed of as standalone products or incorporated into long-term campaigns. It has docking systems which can accommodate base maintenance for Airbus A330, A340, A380, Boeing B777, and other future aircraft types. Its recent hangar expansion allows LTP to accommodate two A380 base maintenance checks simultaneously.

LTP earned themselves a milestone in 2017. The company received the Certification of Compliance in General Labour Standards and Occupational Safety and Health Standards from the Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE) Philippines. The corporation believes that this is a testament to believing in the potential of its employees.

Shanggari B, MORS Group chief executive officer, and member of the ACES Award Jury, said of the winner: "LTP has prioritised employee satisfaction and is a firm believer in harnessing the potential of its team members. It is a commendable corporation, and one which is worthy of emulation."

