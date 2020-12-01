You are here

Reaching the Summit

The entrepreneurial acumen and astute leadership of Muhammed Aziz Khan has helped bolster the energy sector in Bangladesh
Mr Aziz of Summit Power International has spearheaded a number of national efforts in developing Bangladesh’s infrastructure. He is one of the winners of this year’s ACES Awards Outstanding Leaders in Asia category

The founder and chairman of Summit Power International, Muhammed Aziz Khan, was one of the exemplary winners of this year’s ACES Awards Outstanding Leaders in Asia category. An entrepreneur spearheading a national effort to bolster Bangladesh's infrastructural and social landscape, Mr Aziz has proven himself a visionary and a luminary, as he handles the ability to manage infrastructure requiring large investments and longer project implementation times with finesse. 

Summit Group of Companies, which employs over 6,000 people, counts amongst its clients various sub agencies of the government of Bangladesh such as the Power Development Board (BPDB), the Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and Petrobangla. The Group has achieved many firsts in Bangladesh’s energy sector — it set up the first private sector power generation plant, the first tank terminals for chemicals and the first LNG terminal in the form of floating storage and regasification units, as well as the largest fibre optic network in the country.

When he was nominated for the ACES Awards Outstanding Leaders in Asia category, the jury was especially taken by Mr Aziz’s drive to build a better society firstly by ensuring his own personal development. In his initial selection interview, the entrepreneur said: “A good leader is a person who can care for others and provide that care intellectually and sometimes physically.”

He has since gone on to provide that care to the many employees under his leadership. He strongly believes that "leadership has not changed over the decades but the way of delivery has changed. Care continues to be a principle of good character, while the delivery of care changes with time and circumstances".

"I hope to be able to care for people and lead by example," he added. "I believe I am constantly creating leaders among my family, colleagues and friends." It comes as no surprise then that Summit Group of Companies has pledged to fully remunerate its employees, with wages and benefits, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

