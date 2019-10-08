Going for gold

THE Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) offers more than just bragging rights to the winners. If subscribed to in the way that it was designed to be utilised, the results from an ACES judging can be used to chart an organisation's growth progress, and assist in goal-setting and process benchmarking.

Globe Telecom, Inc has been a winner in the Top Workplaces in Asia category for three years running, and is the first recipient of the ACES Gold Trophy, which is bestowed only on an organisation that has triumphed in an award category three times in succession.

The Manila-based company, which was established in 1935, is one of the largest companies in the Philippines, and has been consistently recognised both locally and internationally for its corporate governance practices that include its commitment to environmental sustainability, which it champions by recovery and buyback initiatives to reduce waste and reuse resources.

Recognised as one of Asia's top workplaces, Globe demonstrates a strong commitment towards employee empowerment and enrichment, investment in its people, recognition and retention of talent, increasing the job satisfaction of its employees, practicing fair communication, and promoting work-life balance.

In the same vein, Accenture Philippines, named as Asia's Best Workplace of the Year, is a pioneer in the Philippines when it comes to gender-equal practices.

In September 2017, Accenture Philippines became the first in the IT-BPO industry to offer 120-day maternity leave benefits.

In December the following year, it became the first in the industry to offer same-gender life partner benefits and 30-day paternity leave benefits.

It is also the first company in the Philippines to offer secondary caregiver leave benefits and adoption leave benefits.

Accenture Philippines also runs programmes to promote inclusive, unbiased leadership by way of its LGBT Leadership Training and Strategies for Inclusive Leadership.