Leading the charge

The hub of the Satellite Building offers views of the rainforest in the central hub for passenger enjoyment.

The MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line was added to Prasarana’s urban rail services in 2017.

THE Industry Champions award is presented to companies that are captains of their respective industries. Among the nominees in this category were Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and BDO Unibank, Inc.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB)

A Malaysian-registered company incorporated in 1991, MAHB manages, operates, maintains and develops airports.

Aeronautical revenue come from aeronautical operations, passenger service charges and other airline charges, while non-aeronautical revenue is derived from airport-related commercial activities such as duty-free operations, rental and revenue sharing from airport retail outlets.

As an industry leader in Malaysia, MAHB has kept itself competitive by optimising passenger service charges, passenger security service charges and landing charges.

LeighFisher's 2017 report noted that aero revenue per passenger as well as per aircraft movement at Malaysian airports is only around one-third of the benchmarked average.

In recent years, MAHB has intensified efforts to enhance network connectivity especially at its secondary international airports. Doing so meant offering attractive incentives to entice new airlines, and collaborating with tourism agencies in destination marketing efforts.

MAHB's Airline Incentive Program offers new airlines a waiver on landing charges, and support in defraying their operational cost during their first year of operations at MAHB airports.

In 2018, the company initiated a commercial reset strategy with the objective of raising the retail profile at its international and domestic airports.

Malaysia Airports is embracing the opportunity to reformat the retail mix by aligning product categories with consumer preferences.

This concept goes beyond traditional passive retail formats and encourages brands to inject experiential marketing experiences to induce impulse purchases.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad commenced operations in 2002 through the merger of several key operators of the public rail transport system in Malaysia.

It is now in the business of providing public transport services and working towards becoming the provider of a holistic solution for public transport and transit-oriented development.

The company's takeover of the operations of two Light Rail Transit networks, a city monorail service and major bus operators was to incorporate all rail services, and develop them with an emphasis on connectivity and mobility.

To this end, the company aims to increase ridership, reduce the cost of commuting, and increase service quality. Plans are underway to re-introduce five sets of four-car trains for the monorail, implement cashless transactions for Rapid Bus, and expand bus charter services.

In June 2019, Prasarana was accorded Integrated Management System (IMS) certification for five ISOs which it secured in a six-month drive, a Malaysian record.

The IMS certification awarded by QAS SIRIM International include ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System, and ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System.

Staff at Prasarana also uphold in their daily routine the 5S practices - Seiri, Seiton, Seiso, Seiketsu, and Shitsuke. The 5S philosophy focuses on effective workplace organisation, helps simplify the workplace environment and reduce waste, while improving quality and safety.

BDO Unibank, Inc

BDO Unibank, Inc (BDO) is the leading brand name and banking franchise in the Philippines.

The number one bank in the Philippines in terms of total assets, deposits, loans, assets under management, and capital, it is also the market leader in most of the business lines it operates, despite doing business in a very competitive industry comprising of 46 universal and commercial banks, 54 thrift banks and 470 rural banks.

BDO was named the most reputable bank in the Philippines in a 2018 corporate reputation study released by Kantar TNS, one of the world's largest research agencies. The quantitative study compared numerous Philippine banks in terms of overall reputation, favorability, trust, success, and product and service quality.

The bank attributes its market leadership to a focused strategy, complemented by competent execution on one business line, one market at a time.

Having continuously invested in market reach and client coverage, BDO has the largest branch and ATM footprint in the country, enabling it to reach underserved and unserved markets, and providing financial access to the majority of the population by bringing the bank to their communities.

Other competitive advantages include a diversified business model which provides full-service operations, and a host of industry-leading banking products and services to serve the retail and corporate markets.

The bank's customer-centric culture complemented by a strategic distribution platform also gives it competitive edge.

To its customers, BDO's "We Find Ways" philosophy and service ethic has elevated customer convenience to a higher level.

The bank also operates the largest branch and ATM network in the Philippines, with online and mobile platforms to ensure 24/7 accessibility and convenience for its customers, so as to provide the best banking experience possible.