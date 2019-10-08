The greening of FMCGs

Through its on-going sustainability programmes, DAP has targeted to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent.

Coca Cola Philippines works to constantly improve its water efficiency ratio, retrieve and treat its waste water for reuse, and safely return to the environment and to water-poor communities the equivalent amount of water used in its production processes.

DENIS Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (DAP) was named the winner of the Top Green Companies in Asia category for its several significant environmental sustainability programmes, most notably its drive to attain Green Mark certification for all its buildings and facilities by 2030.

The DAP Singapore office was the first to attain the BCA Green Mark, followed by the Malaysian facility.

This benchmarking scheme incorporates internationally recognised best practices in environmental design and performance to facilitate a reduction in energy, water and material resource usage; while improving indoor environmental quality.

Additionally, all of DAP's manufacturing activities are evaluated annually through an Environmental Management System and monitored by the ESG committee to identify significant impacts of their energy consumption.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In its efforts to reduce carbon footprint, in 2018, DAP's Solar Project saw the installation of 4,065 solar panels in its main industrial and logistics site in Taiping, Malaysia.

Aimed at producing around 25 per cent of the site's electricity needs, the solar plant is estimated to reduce carbon emission by 1,300 tCO2e per year; equivalent to 10 per cent of the total target.

Through its on-going sustainability programmes, DAP has targeted to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent.

In service of community

As one of the Top CSR Advocates in Malaysia, Coca Cola Philippines works to constantly improve its water efficiency ratio, retrieve and treat its waste water for reuse, and safely return to the environment and to water-poor communities the equivalent amount of water used in its production processes. Through wide-reaching programmes in the Philippines, the company has returned an estimated 108 per cent of water.

The soft drink giant has also created and participated in numerous initiatives and community service projects such as tree-planting campaigns, coastal clean-ups, and disaster response.

When Typhoon Haiyan/Super Typhoon Yolanda devastated Eastern Visayas, Coca Cola Philippines provided water to the affected communities, and opened its Tacloban Plant as a command post for disaster relief operations and as a temporary shelter for employees and their families in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

In 2017, Coca Cola Philippines, together with the Philippine Disaster Relief Foundation and the Makati Medical Center Foundation, launched medical and relief operations for more than 1,500 individuals displaced by the Marawi Siege, providing 9,000 cases of its products to various military camps and facilities and over 500,000 gallons of clean water to thousands of affected families.