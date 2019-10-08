The jury has decided

"The nominees have gone from strength to strength. Since our first Awards six years ago, there has been marked increase in the understanding of the nominees as to what constitutes good corporate leadership and stellar sustainability practices."

- Hemant K Batra, chairman, Jury Panel, ACES Awards, lawyer, advisor to multinational corporations, and recipient of the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Medal

"Awards like ACES help companies benchmark against the best in the industry, and gives them tangible examples of ways that they can do things better in their companies. The ACES also gives corporate leaders in Asia a platform from which to share experiences, discuss policy, and possibly collaborate on industry regulations."

- Luis Bueno Nieto, strategic business leader, Groupe Adeo

"Companies in Asia are realising that sustainability gives rise to not just better business practices, but new opportunities and markets. The winners of the ACES awards are a good showcase of excellence in sustainability practices. But there is much more to be done. In particular, we need to build platforms for deeper dialogue on sustainability in Asia due to the geopolitical and context based challenges. As sustainability becomes the new normal, there is greater expectation from companies not just to showcase key programmes but to disclose real progress through data and matrices benchmarked against global frameworks. Companies need to move fast to harness the emerging opportunities through sustainability."

- Dr Jayanthi Desan, sustainability and governance expert, and managing director of Synergio

"Over the years we have guided the nominees on proper submission techniques, and in doing so have helped them realise where their organisations were lacking. For some companies, like Globe Telecom which has put in a nomination for the past three years, participating in the ACES has helped them refine their corporate strategy, helping them up their corporate deliverables."

- Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group, organiser of the ACES