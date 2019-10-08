The rise of SMEs

The company's drainage team is always ready to help unblock, dislodge sewer problems in clients' homes or offices.

THE importance of SMEs to the business world cannot be over-emphasised. Four of Asia's Leading SMEs have underscored the point at the ACES Awards.

Cyclect Electrical Engineering Pte Ltd

Cyclect Electrical Engineering Pte Ltd is a B2B business providing engineering and technical solutions to owners and contractors to engineer, build and maintain complex systems to meet evolving challenges in the market.

In a highly competitive marketplace, Cyclect differentiates its value proposition by strategic diversification, deep skills and knowledge. The company has built 10 high efficiency power plants and helped reduce more than 16,000 tons of CO2 annually for its clients through waste energy recycling. Since 2018, it has promoted waste to energy systems that take in waste in any form, process it and recycle it in the form of useful energy.

First Vita Plus Marketing Corporation

First Vita Plus Marketing Corporation (FVP) is a multi-level marketing company established in 2002 in the Philippines. In its 17 years of business, it has amassed over two million dealers and users.

As a direct sales company, it believes in offering unique products of excellent quality with which to grow and expand its network's base. The FVP business plan embraces people from all sectors and backgrounds to whom the company sees itself as being an opportunity provider.

It believes product development will be crucial to keep an even course through the next five years. The company is convinced that as long as product excellence is sustained, it will always have dealers who will spread the word of the unlimited opportunity found in FVP.

Care Facility Services

Care Facility Services is an integrated facility services company that caters to private and government establishments, homeowners, and individuals in Brunei. It offers property services such as pest management, housekeeping, ground maintenance, daily office cleaning, desludging of grease traps, plumbing works, and thermal imaging.

Current commercial clients include financial institutions like Maybank, Bank Usahawan and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, departmental stores, F&B outlets, embassies and hotels.

Although it operates in a saturated/limited market, due to the small population of Brunei Darussalam, it is committed to maintaining 100 per cent customer retention. It does this by instilling the "quality over quantity" philosophy to its customers, and ensuring an extensive training programme is put into place to sustain quality service.

What differentiates Care Facility Services from its competitors is its use of state-of-the-art thermal cameras. Thermal imaging offers a fast, non-destructive and environmentally friendly way of finding termite infestations, snakes and other pests in houses.

Infrared assessment of electrical components checks and identifies potential problems, and is able to identify hot spots resulting from current/resistance relationships, due to loose connections or component malfunction, thus preventing electrical problems which can lead to expensive shutdown and downtime costs.

N'osairis

N'osairis started off by providing managed connectivity services using secure wireless technologies to enterprises as an alternative to then-conventional wired leased line connectivity.

This then evolved into Managed M2M connectivity. In 2014-2015, as M2M became a critical component of Internet of Things (IoT), the company started offering IoT as a service.

Today, the Malaysian business has further evolved, and now offers the market value-driven digital transformation services using IoT principles. N'osairis also partners with renowned technology principals in order to offer their technology to the wider market as a managed service.

Its customer base ranges from SMEs to blue chip clients across South-east Asia, including the Philippines' Jollibee franchise, Manila Water and Bank Commonwealth; Malaysia's gaming giant, Pan Malaysian Pools, retailer AEON Co (M) Bhd, and petrol company, Petron.