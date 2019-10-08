The way the world moves

A wide array of skills and knowledge training is made available to all employees.

KONE Pte Ltd, one of ACES Awards Best Performing Companies, has made inroads into Asia by understanding the region's dynamic environment.

KONE has consistently focused on ensuring innovation and sustainability, which include Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) certifications for its products.

As a company, KONE also believes in creating value for customers through empowerment of employees, with employee development being one of its core beliefs.

KONE has been recognised for the second consecutive year in the Forbes 2018 Global 2000 World's Best Employers List, a recognition of how it has managed its talent recruitment and retention policies. With a variety of programmes in place, including the usage of e-learning initiatives, there is a wide array of skills and knowledge training made available to all employees.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The focus is not just on developing the skills and knowledge needed by employees to perform in their jobs, but also on encouraging the horizontal career development and vertical development opportunities.

KONE strongly believes in and practices sustainability. It has been awarded an A or A- score for the sixth consecutive year by CDP 2018 list. It is also the winner of multiple Good Design and RedDot design awards.