A Touch Of Elegance

Three watches made specially for women (including one that is also for the guys).
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20201023_HUBLOT_4291824.jpg
Like its name implies, the T-Touch Lady (above) Solar is solar-powered and has been given a feminine touch with a mother-of-pearl dial. But there is no need to just wear a dress with it because like the other Touch watches, it's built for the outdoors as well and comes with altimeter and compass functions.
PHOTO: TISSOT


Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink
PHOTO: HUBLOT


Zenith Defy 21 Pink Edition
PHOTO: ZENITH

T-Touch Lady Solar

TISSOT is one of those watch brands that doesn't simply shrink a men's watch down by 30 per cent, slap some diamonds on the dial and then pass it off as a ladies piece.

Instead, it has always endeavoured to craft a vast and comprehensive collection of watches specially designed just for women.

Its focus on ladies timepieces can be traced back to when the family business was launched by Charles-Félicien Tissot and his son Charles-Émile.

The women of the family were just as involved in the operations - Sophie Amélie, wife of Charles-Émile, took charge of the company during her husband's frequent travels; while Marie Tissot stepped in for her brother whenever he was away.

Till this day, whether it's a sporty chronograph, elegant dress watch or oversized model, Tissot continues to create special timepieces for the women.

One of the those is the T-Touch Lady Solar, which comes from Tissot's family of Touch watches. The tactile timepieces were first introduced in 1999 and its touch screen crystal was revolutionary.

Like its name implies, the T-Touch Lady Solar is solar-powered and has been given a feminine touch with a mother-of-pearl dial.

But there is no need to just wear a dress with it because like the other Touch watches, it's built for the outdoors as well and comes with altimeter and compass functions.

Now that's what we call pretty smart!

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink

THE Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink might look like it's one for the ladies but in fact, it's designed to be gender neutral.

Made in collaboration with Garage Italia, the colour is a unique one that is somewhere between powder and pastel pink, with a blend of beige, salmon, apricot and grapefruit thrown in.

This hue is achieved through anodisation, which is also a process that both protects and decorates a part so it not only produces the desired pastel shade, it also makes the watch resistant to scratches and impacts.

The Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink comes with two matching straps - rubber and fabric - so the timepiece has an overall seamless and monochromatic aesthetic; and it is a limited edition of 200.

Zenith Defy 21 Pink Edition

THE Zenith Defy 21's lightning fast 1/100th of a second chronograph movement is a work of art on its own, but why stop there?

It has now created the world's first pink-PVD-treated movement in the form of the Defy 21 Pink Edition.

The piece is not afraid to flaunt its flamboyance with white diamonds and pink-sapphire stones set into both the rose-gold case and bezel respectively; while the openworked black and gold dial reveal the pinkness of the movement.

It's a statement piece to say the least and while you're making one, why not make sure that it's for a good cause too.

The Zenith Defy 21 Pink has been created to raise awareness and spread positivity for women battling breast cancer so a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to Pink Ribbon Switzerland.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for