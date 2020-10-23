In Time For The Holidays

IWC Top Gun Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition "SFTI"

WITH the release of the new Top Gun movie pushed back to 2021, it'll be a few more months before we see Tom Cruise back in action on the big screen in his fighter jet.

However, available to purchase now is the new Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition "SFTI" from IWC.

The piece is the latest addition to IWC's family of Top Gun Pilot Watches and it takes inspiration from the "Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor" timepiece, which was created in 2018 in honour of the US Naval Aviation Community; and is only available for Top Gun graduates.

Its black zirconium oxide ceramic case is not only totally anti-reflective but its hardness is rated second only to diamond so that makes the watch extremely scratch-resistant. The caseback and pushers are made from Ceratanium, a recent alloy invented by IWC which is light as titanium yet tough as ceramic.

Overall, the IWC Top Gun Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition "SFTI" boasts a tactical and stealthy design with lots of black but remains legible because of its 44mm case and luminescence hands.

Typical of previous Top Gun models, you'll also find a red jet on the tail of the chronograph second hand circling the instrument-style dial when activated.

Panerai Luminor GMT ION Special Edition 44mm (PAM01177)

PANERAI'S flagship boutique at ION Orchard Mall has recently undergone a facelift and to celebrate its reopening, a special edition Luminor GMT will go on sale from November.

Only 100 pieces of the Luminor GMT ION Special Edition (PAM01177) will be available and the piece will be sold exclusively through the boutique it commemorates.

More than that, the new watch also pays tribute to the Lion City with red from the Singapore national flag featured in various elements.

It appears on the small seconds hand, the GMT hand, as well as the crown, which is also covered in a special rubber coating.

More prominently, it's also the colour of the second strap and that marks the first time Panerai is using red for a band.

A special "Singapore" engraving appears on the lever of the crown protector while the national Lion Head symbol is engraved on the caseback and embossed on the other black calfskin strap.

The in-house Calibre P.9010/GMT powers the watch and the dual barrels give it three days of power reserve.

Hermes Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh!

FOLLOWING in the tradition of bear that appeared on the Slim of Hermes Grrrrr! and wolf howling at the moon on the Arceau Awooooo watches, another beast has reared its head on an Hermes novelty.

This time it's a tyrannosaurus on a Arceau pocket watch with both minute repeater and tourbillon complications.

Imagined by English artist Alice Shirley, the process of creating the lizard king on the cover takes a month and several demanding skills.

The head and scales are made in leather mosaic with thousands of finely hand-cut multi-coloured leather fragments applied one by one.

As for the domed eye of the dinosaur which is visible on both sides of the cover, it is crafted from cabochon-cut Grand Feu enamel.

Last but not least, the jaw and tongue require leather marquetry where fine tesserae are cut from various coloured leather that have been previously thinned to just 0.5mm before being applied on the enamel base.

For its finishing touch, a matte green alligator leather cord-strap is attached to the rectangular stirrup.