Keeping it sporty

TISSOT continues to introduce many new sports watches, living up to its support for many competitive games and races. But it has also launched timepieces for other occasions – as well as exclusively for the ladies.

Here's a small sample of the latest releases: Hoping to repeat the overnight success of the original watch, Tissot has rolled out the second generation of the Tissot Heritage Navigator Chrono Auto 1973, a barrel-shaped stopwatch on the wrist – this time in an unlimited edition. The first series, introduced barely a year earlier, was capped at 1,973 pieces – the number reflecting the year the chronograph timepiece was launched.

The template for both models is the Navigator Chronograph. Dating back to 1973, it was Tissot's indispensable link to the motor-racing world, in particular to Loris Kessel, a Swiss pilot who competed in the Formula 1 in 1976. Kessel had founded car dealerships that included car racings – and in 2018, Tissot became the official partner of Kessel Classics, which owns Tissot Formula 1.

This black-and-white car has shined in many competitions, including winning the Monaco Historic Grand Prix in 2016.

The Tissot Heritage Navigator Chrono Auto 1973 marks the renewed partnership with the Kessel family (Loris' son Ronnie has taken over the running of his racing network).

The latest version of the chronograph watch can be instantly identified by the blue minute totaliser in the white counter located at 3 o'clock.

The 43 millimetres-wide timepiece is encased in steel and is powered by an automatic movement with 60 hours of power reserve, which is rare in chronographs.

The new watch comes in three options: black counters against a white dial (the "Panda" effect) surrounded by a black-dial edge; white counters against a black dial (the "Reverse Panda" effect) with a black-dial edge; and white counters juxtaposed with a blue dial and a blue-dial edge.

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 "Green is the new blue" introduces style and elegance to the world of water sports with its retro-looking Milanese Mesh bracelet and a green dial – the watch's defining feature. But these don't come at the expense of the watch's performance and functions. It's kept running with extreme accuracy in time-keeping by an automatic Powermatic 80 movement that also offers 80 hours of power reserve. Underwater, the Seastar Powermatic 80 is reassuringly robust and is water-resistant up to 300 metres.

The 43mm case holds a large dial that provides perfect legibility, enhanced by luminiscent hands with a luminous dot on the second hand to make it easy to tell the time.

Tissot has been supporting cycling race for the past 60 years, including playing the roles of official timekeeper and official watch of the legendary Tour de France.

The Tissot SuperSport Tour de France 2020 is unabashedly aimed at fans of the famous race.

The 45.5mm quartz chronograph watch, draped in the official black and yellow colours of the Tour de France, bears an ergonomic and aerodynamic design highlighted by large hands that tell the time more clearly. Three sub-dials help to anchor the dial, while providing an allusion to bike wheels. A bright yellow bicycle is engraved on the counterweight of the big second hand of the chronograph to offer a more transparent reading of the time.

The tachymetric scale on the bezel can be used to calculate a cyclist's speed over a given distance. Tissot T-My Lady reflects the vision of the Tissot woman: Confident of her life choices, committed to an exciting, mindful life and wants to make the most of everything. She is noble and strong, refined yet tough, cruises between home, office, nights out and an active daily life.

The timepiece, which comes in a burnished and satin-finished steel bracelet or calfskin strap in beige or brown, may be worn dressed in jeans, trouser suit or a black dress. It has a round 29mm case rimmed by a rose-gold bezel that sits comfortably on a woman's wrist, while offering sufficient space for legibility on the dial.

The watch runs on an automatic movement that keeps the watch ticking non-stop when worn and has power reserve for it to continue ticking off-wrist for two stationary days.

Tissot has always stressed that it makes "quality watches accessible to the largest number", even when the buyer of T-My Lady goes for the model which has a 60-set diamonds on the bezel.

This comes exclusively with a silvered sunburst dial. The non-diamond version has a blue, anthracite, or opaline sunburst dial.