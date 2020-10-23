Lessons from Snoopy

DISRUPTIONS cannot come any bigger than 2020. The pandemic has changed everything – from the way we work, to the way we play. Businesses haven't been spared as extended global shutdowns caused retail to slump, supply chains got choked and production lines were forced to shut down. All the major luxury watch fairs – save for an LVMH showcase earlier in January, the Bulgari-led Geneva Watch Days, and the Shanghai and Sanya editions of Watches & Wonders – were called off as borders remain shut.

But as cities begin to reopen, revenge spending and holiday budgets that are being diverted to shopping have been aiding retail in its recovery.

The timing couldn't get any better with the holiday season just around the corner and many of the luxury watch brands have been progressively rolling out their novelties in the second half of 2020.

There hasn't been a shortage of stunners with many of the big guns revisiting their golden age and refreshing classics from their archives for a new generation of watch lovers.

Just look at the new Omega Speedmaster "Silver Snoopy Award" 50th Anniversary, for example.

The model is an iconic one for the brand and made history by being the first watch to be worn on the moon by American astronaut Buzz Aldrin in 1969.

Equally beloved is the Charles M. Schulz created comic strip beagle that appears on this new piece. Snoopy embodies what it means to live your dream and let your imagination conquer the impossible. There is no challenge too difficult or dream too big for the beloved cartoon dog because the sky's the limit.

As the first beagle on the moon, Snoopy has been NASA's safety watchdog since 1968 and even has a special award named after him for significant contributions that have been made to lunar missions.

Omega became a recipient after its Moonwatch played a major role in the recuse of Apollo 13 in 1970.

The new Speedmaster "Silver Snoopy Award" 50th Anniversary commemorates the historic mission and celebrates it by incorporating Schulz's design of the prize – which comes as a Snoopy pin – into the watch. There is no sugar-coating what 2020 has been like for everyone and to call it a difficult year might even come across as an understatement.

But despite that, the luxury watch industry has forged ahead with its plans amidst the different challenges Covid-19 has thrown at it. All this is evident in the new watches which you'll discover in the following pages.

It is this resilience that will eventually see us through the pandemic (sooner rather than later) and hopefully, we will all emerge stronger because of it. Just ask Snoopy.

