You are here

Home > Hub > Ahead Of Time 2020

Rebirth Of An Icon

After making a splash in the eighties, the Pasha de Cartier is ready for a second coming.
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSY

BT_20201023_CARTIER1_427980.jpg
Pasha’s anti-conformist design – a square inside a circle – is what makes the watch look so distinctive and iconic.
PHOTO: CARTIER

BT_20201023_CARTIERB_8_4279.jpg
(Right) Pasha de Cartier skeleton watch; (Left) Pasha de Cartier watch, 35mm, automatic, white gold, diamonds.
PHOTOS: CARTIER

BT_20201023_CARTIER2_427980.jpg
For 2020, the Maison turns the clock back to a watch that first originated in 1943 when it was presented to the Pasha El Glaoui of Marrakesh.
PHOTO: CARTIER

FEW watches transcend the fashion barrier but Cartier’s timepieces are a bit of an exception.

Through the decades, the Maison has captured the imagination of both collectors and fashionistas alike with models such as the Tank and Santos often finding its way onto the style pages of publications that don’t necessarily geek out over horology.

This is because there is something about the way Cartier designs its watches – bold yet timeless so it remains loved through the ages and by different generations.

For 2020, the Maison turns the clock back to a watch that first originated in 1943 when it was presented to the Pasha El Glaoui of Marrakesh; before it was officially launched as a collection in 1985.

The Pasha embraced everything audacious and excessive about the eighties fashion – from its strong round case contrasting with the square filigree rail-track on the dial; the outsized Arabic numerals; the pair of horizontal lugs; and the signature protruding crown protector that is attached to the watch by a chain.

It was the brainchild of the legendary Gerald Genta and the Pasha’s anti-conformist design – a square inside a circle – is what makes the watch look so distinctive and iconic.

STATEMENT-MAKING AESTHETICS

The fashion crowd embraced it for all its statement-making aesthetics and despite it being a watch for men, the ladies lusted over it way before the first ever official female model, the Pasha 32, was introduced in 1998. Miss Pasha, another colourful mini version made for women, followed in 2009.

Other notable iterations include Pasha C, the first to be introduced in steel in 1995; and Pasha 42, which as its name implies was even bolder and more masculine with bigger dimensions.

MAKING AN ENTRANCE

The Pasha continues to smell of ambition as it makes it re-entry in 2020 with a new unisex collection that stays largely faithful to the original save for a few modern updates.

The crown – hidden under the cabochon set cover – is now also set with blue spinel or sapphire, while a transparent caseback shows off the in-house automatic calibre 1847 MC.

Personalisation is also possible – strap changes can be done easily with just a push via the Cartier-developed QuickSwitch system located under the case, while initials can be engraved while staying tucked away from the public eye by a chainlinked shaped clasp attached to the crown.

The new models come in 35mm (without date) or 41mm (with date), in both steel and gold. Diamonds can also be set in the bezel, dial or bracelet for more bling. There are also skeletonised versions in steel; or gold, if you want a tourbillon along with it.

Forget about making an impression because in the world of fashion, this is what you call making an entrance

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub

Hungary, Singapore mark 50 years of ties

Mazda CX-8 review: A long story

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S review: Giant-killer

The new Kia Sorento has a tricky job to do

Lessons from Snoopy

Rolex pips an MBA in the corporate world

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end little changed as aid hope tempers virus

[BENGALURU] European equities closed broadly flat as positive earnings reports and optimism about US stimulus offset...

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for