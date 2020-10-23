Rise of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual

WATCH enthusiasts - new and old - generally love Rolex for their Professional models like the Submariner and Daytona.

Which explains why getting one for yourself these days isn't as simple as rocking up to the nearest boutique and handing over your credit card.

The Submariner wait list (or interest list, as the authorised dealers prefer to call it now), for instance, is so long that nobody can tell how long it will take before a customer is allocated one.

Demand has reached fever pitch so patience has become the name of the game.

In other words, prepare to wait for about a year (or years, realistically) and definitely resist the urge to pay a premium in the grey market because that would only add fuel to the sky-high secondary prices for hot Professional models like the Submariner, Daytona and GMT-Master II.

While waiting, it might also be a good time to check out some of the other gems in Rolex's 2020 line-up - like the often-overlooked Oyster Perpetual collection.

This year's range is a little harder to miss because it comes in a variety of colourful dials. The funky shades of turquoise blue, candy pink, coral red, green and yellow are uncommon for any Rolex even though the brand has previously experimented with coloured dials on pieces like the Day-Date and even the Submariner.

But those are nowhere as vivid and bold as what they've done for the new Oyster Perpetual collection where the lacquered dials bring out the fashionista-approved playfulness of the watches.

COMPREHENSIVE COLLECTION

For those who prefer something a little more traditionally Rolex, the range also includes models with sunray-finished dials in bright blue, pink, black and silver.

The last is another standout in the collection as the subdued metallic sheen of the dial gives it an understated vintage look.

But perhaps the best part about Oyster Perpetual novelties is that regardless of the shade you decide to go for, almost all are offered in sizes ranging from 28mm to 41mm.

It is a truly comprehensive collection with something for everyone and prices range from just S$6,780 for the smallest 28mm model to S$7,910 for a largest 41mm piece.

The larger 41mm and 36mm versions for men are powered by the new in-house 3230 movement that is also found on this year's revamped Submariner; while the smaller 34mm, 31mm and 28mm ones for women are fitted with calibre 2232, also launched this year.

Despite being an entry-level Rolex, this current crop of Oyster Perpetual refuses to be outshone by the more high-profile Professional collection and could do well to attract many first-time buyers with its sensible pricing and attractive colours.

Unsurprisingly, it's also difficult to just walk into a boutique and emerge with one as there is also an interest list for this.

But with the wider variety of watches in the collection, the wait could also be shorter than that elusive Submariner.