You are here

Home > Hub > Ahead Of Time 2020

Throwback Timepieces

Watchmakers rewind the clock to celebrate the past with these retro models.
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSY

BT_20201023_FRANCK_4294547.jpg
Tudor Royal.
PHOTO: TUDOR

BT_20201023_FRANCK_4294547.jpg
TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph.
PHOTO: TAG HEUER

BT_20201023_FRANCK_4294547.jpg
Audemars Piguet Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph.
PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

BT_20201023_FRANCK_4294547.jpg
Franck Muller Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive.
PHOTO: FRANCK MULLER

Tudor Royal

IN THE vein of the popular Black Bay comes the Tudor Royal, another retro-inspired range that isn't afraid to turn back the clock for some nostalgic fun.

The Royal tag was first used by Tudor in the fifties to emphasise the quality of its timepieces and the new collection continues to stay true to that.

At heart, it is a sport watch but one that is also not afraid to be chic so the design is undeniably dressy.

The first thing that will catch your eye is the notched bezel which gives the Tudor Royal its distinctively throwback looks.

Equally retro is the five-link integrated bracelet - with three wide satin-brushed links set between two slimmer polished ones - which the brand first introduced on its watches in 1973.

The Tudor Royal comes in a variety of options including four different case sizes (28-41mm) and dial options that range from satin-finished sunray to mother-of-pearl.

All of them have a date function, while 41mm ones also include the day of the week.

The watches are also available in steel or two-tone with steel and yellow gold.

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

AS PART of its 160th anniversary celebrations, TAG Heuer is releasing a series of special Carrera watches to mark the occasion.

The first two - a silver dial and a Montreal Carrera limited editions - were unveiled earlier; and the third and final ones are a pair of Carrera Sport Chronographs in either blue or white dials.

Both the new watches are inspired by the classic Heuer Dato 45 from 1965, a piece which gained notoriety back then because it was a chronograph with a date function - placed at the uncommon nine o'clock position, no less. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years Special Edition watches pay tribute to that by cheekily also positioning the date window at the equally unusual 12 o'clock position.

Each is powered by the Heuer 02 manufacture movement with 80-hour power reserve and limited to 1,860 pieces - a nod to the year Edouard Heuer established his watchmaking workshop in Switzerland's Jura Mountains.

Audemars Piguet Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph

UNTIL 1951, every Audemars Piguet watch was unique and its vintage chronographs are among the rarest in the world - only 307 units were made between the 1930s through the 1950s. This year, the Le Brassus manufacture pays tribute to its past with the Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph, a 500-piece limited edition inspired by the pre-model 1533 from 1943.

It is not a reissue per se but instead a remake that mixes both the new with the old. The Art Deco-inspired numerals, for instance, may be a blast from the past but the master01's 40mm case is one from modern times.

A two-tone steel and pink-gold case, together with the champagne dial, add to the retro vibes. Look closely and you'll find another throwback element from the original watch: The 4/5 indication above the 15-minutes mark of the 30-minute counter at 9 o'clock, which allows the wearer to record up to 45 minutes.

This was requested by Audemars Piguet's third-generation family founder and football fan Jacques-Louis Audemars (1910-2003) to indicate his favourite sport's half time.

Franck Muller Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive

INTRODUCED in 1996, the Master Banker, as its name implies, was designed by Franck Muller for bankers who had to trade across different major markets across Asia, Europe and the US, as well as jet-setters.

At just one glance, the wearer could tell the time across all three regions; but more amazingly, this multi-timezone watch was also a technical feat as it could be operated via just one single crown.

Over two decades in, Franck Muller continues to build on the Master Banker's legacy with a playful new collection especially for this region.

The Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive is a 700-piece limited edition collection that comes in shades of orange, blue, yellow, green and more; with the colourful straps corresponding to the hue of the subdials. It's enough to lead us to think that bankers play as hard as they work!

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub

Hungary, Singapore mark 50 years of ties

Mazda CX-8 review: A long story

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S review: Giant-killer

The new Kia Sorento has a tricky job to do

Lessons from Snoopy

Rolex pips an MBA in the corporate world

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end little changed as aid hope tempers virus

[BENGALURU] European equities closed broadly flat as positive earnings reports and optimism about US stimulus offset...

Oct 23, 2020 01:41 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans ex-BSI banker from financial services over US$5m 'secret profits' tied to 1MDB

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has banned Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of the wealth...

Oct 23, 2020 01:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore fines Goldman Sachs US$122 million over 1MDB scandal

THE Singapore authorities have fined Goldman Sachs Singapore US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal...

Oct 23, 2020 12:25 AM
Technology

Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth says SoftBank's Son

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday the sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp will...

Oct 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs hit with record US bribery fine over 1MDB scandal

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs will pay a record foreign bribery penalty in the US and will enter a guilty plea for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Hong Kong regulator fines Goldman Sachs US$350m over 1MDB scandal

CSE Global's new orders down in Q3 on the back of oil and gas decline

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for