Throwback Timepieces

Tudor Royal

IN THE vein of the popular Black Bay comes the Tudor Royal, another retro-inspired range that isn't afraid to turn back the clock for some nostalgic fun.

The Royal tag was first used by Tudor in the fifties to emphasise the quality of its timepieces and the new collection continues to stay true to that.

At heart, it is a sport watch but one that is also not afraid to be chic so the design is undeniably dressy.

The first thing that will catch your eye is the notched bezel which gives the Tudor Royal its distinctively throwback looks.

Equally retro is the five-link integrated bracelet - with three wide satin-brushed links set between two slimmer polished ones - which the brand first introduced on its watches in 1973.

The Tudor Royal comes in a variety of options including four different case sizes (28-41mm) and dial options that range from satin-finished sunray to mother-of-pearl.

All of them have a date function, while 41mm ones also include the day of the week.

The watches are also available in steel or two-tone with steel and yellow gold.

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

AS PART of its 160th anniversary celebrations, TAG Heuer is releasing a series of special Carrera watches to mark the occasion.

The first two - a silver dial and a Montreal Carrera limited editions - were unveiled earlier; and the third and final ones are a pair of Carrera Sport Chronographs in either blue or white dials.

Both the new watches are inspired by the classic Heuer Dato 45 from 1965, a piece which gained notoriety back then because it was a chronograph with a date function - placed at the uncommon nine o'clock position, no less. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years Special Edition watches pay tribute to that by cheekily also positioning the date window at the equally unusual 12 o'clock position.

Each is powered by the Heuer 02 manufacture movement with 80-hour power reserve and limited to 1,860 pieces - a nod to the year Edouard Heuer established his watchmaking workshop in Switzerland's Jura Mountains.

Audemars Piguet Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph

UNTIL 1951, every Audemars Piguet watch was unique and its vintage chronographs are among the rarest in the world - only 307 units were made between the 1930s through the 1950s. This year, the Le Brassus manufacture pays tribute to its past with the Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph, a 500-piece limited edition inspired by the pre-model 1533 from 1943.

It is not a reissue per se but instead a remake that mixes both the new with the old. The Art Deco-inspired numerals, for instance, may be a blast from the past but the master01's 40mm case is one from modern times.

A two-tone steel and pink-gold case, together with the champagne dial, add to the retro vibes. Look closely and you'll find another throwback element from the original watch: The 4/5 indication above the 15-minutes mark of the 30-minute counter at 9 o'clock, which allows the wearer to record up to 45 minutes.

This was requested by Audemars Piguet's third-generation family founder and football fan Jacques-Louis Audemars (1910-2003) to indicate his favourite sport's half time.

Franck Muller Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive

INTRODUCED in 1996, the Master Banker, as its name implies, was designed by Franck Muller for bankers who had to trade across different major markets across Asia, Europe and the US, as well as jet-setters.

At just one glance, the wearer could tell the time across all three regions; but more amazingly, this multi-timezone watch was also a technical feat as it could be operated via just one single crown.

Over two decades in, Franck Muller continues to build on the Master Banker's legacy with a playful new collection especially for this region.

The Cintree Curvex Master Banker Asia Exclusive is a 700-piece limited edition collection that comes in shades of orange, blue, yellow, green and more; with the colourful straps corresponding to the hue of the subdials. It's enough to lead us to think that bankers play as hard as they work!