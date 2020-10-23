Trailblazing Their Way To Stardom

TO CELEBRATE the launch of the new Pasha watches, Cartier has enlisted five young celebrities - Rami Malek, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang - who embody the spirit of the collection through their progressiveness and open-mindedness.

Each of them has forged a career through different paths set by their peers; and their unique personalities and talents have also been captured on film through the lens of New York fashion photographer Craig McDean for a campaign that will span across various media including billboards in capital cities around the world and a series of movies playing on Cartier's social media platforms.

"Since its creation in the 1980s, the Pasha watch has embodied a certain idea of success directly linked to its extroverted design, power and graphic non-conformism - it is as edgy as ever and in tune with today's new generation of creators," says Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director of Cartier International.

He adds: "These new Pasha ambassadors owe their success to their differences, creativity, connection, multidisciplinary talents and generosity."

Jackson Wang

A FORMER fencing champion, Jackson Wang made the transition to showbiz when he joined the K-pop group GOT7 in 2014.

To this day, he remains a singing, dancing and rapping triple-threat, drawing his energy from inspiring young people to be themselves.

"There's no final destination in life, but every step towards your goal, every chapter in your history, is a big time. Just trust yourself and write your own history," says Wang.

Last year, he started his own Team Wang label, where he expresses his creative freedom by mixing hip-hop, R&B and rap influences to create his own unique and distinctive style.

Maisie Williams

MAISIE Williams believes in placing teamwork at the centre of her craft.

"To build something and take an idea from just an idea to a full-blown project, it really does take a village," says the English actress who shot to fame playing Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

She earned two Emmy nominations through the role and has since gone on to work on various projects including the film The New Mutants and TV series Two Weeks to Live.

Off-screen, Williams is an entrepreneur with several start-ups that aim to promote and connect creatives from the art, fashion, television, movie, literature and music with one another.

Willow Smith

SINGER, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress, dancer, fashion icon and activist - Willow Smith refuses to allow her craft to pigeon-hole her.

"You always have to bite off more than you can chew to evolve as a person and especially as an artist, and prove to yourself that you can do this and that you can expand," says the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and little sister of Jaden Smith.

Her progressiveness is evident on Red Table Talk, the Emmy-nominated show that she hosts with her mother and grandmother, tackling contemporary social and cultural issues with a multi-generational perspective.

The show has been extended to 2022 and Smith can also be heard on SoundCloud where she posts her solo songs and duets.

Troye Sivan

AT THE tender age of just 20, Troye Sivan's debut album Blue Neighbourhood topped the iTunes charts in more than 66 countries.

But the South-Africa-born, Australia-raised singer-actor-model-director was already pretty much an old hand by then.

Sivan has been posting his music online since he was 14; but his first big step towards pop stardom came about when he launched his own YouTube channel as a 17-year-old in 2012.

Always wearing his heart on his sleeve, his songs connected easily with people because of its soulful authenticity and it didn't take long for him to find six million subscribers.

Sivan says his material is a reflection of the various phases of his life: "Who I am is very closely linked to what I make - I'm just saying exactly what I want to say and exactly how I want to say it - it's a little terrifying but also really exhilarating."

His second album Bloom led to Time magazine calling him "the perfect pop star of 2018" and Rolling Stone naming the record as one of the year's bet.

To date, Sivan has more than 6.7 billion combined streams.

"I'm really pushing myself to explore the edges of my creative pursuits," he says.

Rami Malek

BORN in 1981 in Los Angeles, Rami Malek caught everybody's attention through his work on the TV series, Mr Robot.

The leading role earned him an Emmy and his international breakthrough came about in 2018 when he played legendary rock star Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

A global hit around the world, the film made over US$900 million at the box office and Malek's convincing portrayal of the flamboyant Mercury led to him taking home the Best Actor awards at the Oscar, SAG, BAFTA and Golden Globe.

Next year, he will once again capture the imagination of film-goers by playing the villain in the upcoming James Bond flick, No Time To Die.

Malek's versatility and open-mindedness to taking on a diverse slate of roles are what make him a refreshing standout in the industry.

By challenging expectations, he has expanded his creativity and honed his craft.

"I gravitate to roles that are inspiring and progressive - it's my hope that some of these choices contribute to moving the industry forward," Malek says.