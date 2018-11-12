Empowering employees

We continue to invest in coaching and career development to improve the professional pro ciency of our employees, motivate them to succeed and enable them to see how their efforts contribute to the company’s success. MR JAYAPRAKASH JAGATEESAN chief executive officer RHT Holdings

The continuous pursuit of quality services, which is largely dependent on staff performance, is the driving force behind RHT Holdings' efforts to empower its staff to drive positive change.

"We continue to invest in coaching and career development to improve the professional proficiency of our employees, motivate them to succeed and enable them to see how their efforts contribute to the company's success," says its chief executive officer Jayaprakash Jagateesan (right).

The firm, which provides integrated multi-disciplinary professional services to companies in Asia, is the Singapore winner of the SME Excellence - Employment Award at the Asean Business Awards 2018.

"With this award, we are further motivated to continue striving towards building a stronger platform that drives the culture of innovation, being instinctively commercial and building strong client relationships," he says.

Mr Jayaprakash feels that as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly encouraged to venture overseas, it is important for the high -achieving ones to be recognised with awards that have a regional standing.

The Asean Business Awards will further inspire businesses in their ambition to penetrate regional markets, as it helps strengthen the reputation of award winners, he adds.

Diverse offerings for varied needs

RHT Holdings' multi-disciplinary business solution offerings include corporate finance advisory, full and continuing sponsorship, corporate secretarial and share registration services, regulatory and compliance advisory, outsourced business support services, as well as intellectual property and technology registration and consulting.

Despite its varied offerings, it continues to evolve and grow by adding integrated crypto and blockchain solutions to its suite of services.

Even then, its focus on being a good employer stands firm.

Mr Jayaprakash believes employers need to recognise that unprecedented disruption in technology has resulted in increasing demands on employees.

He says: "They must constantly evolve and embrace new opportunities to engage employees, and update existing people strategies to re ect the rapid pace of change.

"To ensure the organisation has the right talent to face tomorrow's challenges, they need to focus on the attitude and aptitude of aspiring employees, and avoid an over-reliance on traditional indicators such as academic success when looking for new talent."

Improve and grow

RHT Holdings intends to enhance its existing integrated multidisciplinary professional services and offer new services to draw a wider range of clients.

In the pipeline are efforts to continue with talent acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions as well as joint ventures, says Mr Jayaprakash.

These will help to build additional sources of revenue and acquire greater expertise to widen our base of clients on a regional level.

He adds: "We intend to strengthen our regional capabilities, expand into other markets in the region, and reinforce our position as an Asean-focused entity.

"Our Group is also committed to enhance our own technological capabilities by up-skilling, training and acquiring talent, and thereby to drive technology adoption across our service offerings."