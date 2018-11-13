You are here

Home > Hub > Asean Singapore 2018

Spirit of sharing and helping in ASEAN

National leaders launched the Initiative for ASEAN Integration to narrow the development divide.
Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20181113_ASCOOP13_3608042.jpg
The Cambodian-Singapore Training Centre. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about 1,900 programmes have been conducted at the four IAI centres in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, with more than 39,000 government officials having participated in classroom-style courses.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EIGHTEEN years ago, ASEAN's leaders launched the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) to narrow the development divide and accelerate the economic integration of newer ASEAN Member States at the time, in particular the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

Another key aim of the initiative was to enhance ASEAN's competitiveness as a region to provide a framework for regional cooperation through which the more developed members could help others that most need it.

As part of the initiative, Singapore established IAI Training Centres in each of the CLMV countries - namely in Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Yangon and Hanoi.

The idea was for the centres to provide vocational training and capacity-building programmes in areas such as trade development, human resource development, agriculture and food business and tourism.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The initial courses at the time were "train-the-trainer" courses focused on education and IT skills to help prepare the government officials to meet the challenges of the New Economy.

The range and content of programmes provided at the IAI centres has changed over the years to reflect the various countries' changing development priorities, ASEAN's priorities as well as new areas of expertise that Singapore is able to share.

As at October 2018, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said about 1,900 programmes have been conducted at the four centres, with over 39,000 government officials having participated in classroom-style courses.

They have benefited from courses in areas ranging from the English language to public administration.

SERIOUS LEARNERS

A spokesperson from MFA noted that the participants are very serious learners and eager to improve themselves and their countries.

"They try to derive practical and real solutions tailored for their local operating environment, and not merely engage in academic exercises," the spokesperson said.

"Many of them participate actively in our programmes. They do not hesitate to ask questions or to voice their comments, and provide useful insights on issues of concern to their countries."

The spokesperson said there is a need to be sensitive to the different development priorities in other countries.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution. We do our best to understand their structure and customise programmes to best suit their context," the spokesperson said.

"During their training, participants often share their experiences and how they would apply what they have learned. Sometimes, we find that the other countries have a different way of doing things, and that helps us to reflect on our own policies and processes."

The development needs of the CLMV countries have evolved and become more complex over the years, and there have been requests for training ranging from disaster risk reduction to technology and smart cities solutions.

As such, there is a need for a more flexible platform of technical assistance to cater to their various needs.

In August this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore will upgrade three of its IAI centres - in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos - to become Singapore Cooperation Centres (SCCs).

This, said Mr Lee at the opening of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, is part of the wider effort to boost regional economic integration and adoption of technology in ASEAN.

"The new SCCs will expand our range of technical assistance and offer new modalities for capacity building that go beyond classroom training. Singapore hopes to share our experiences, and at the same time, learn from our neighbours and partners," said Mr Lee. "The new centres will expand our range of technical assistance and offer new modalities for capacity building that go beyond classroom training. Singapore hopes to share our experiences, as well as learn from our neighbours and partners," he added.

With the upgrade, these SCCs will serve as an integrated platform to coordinate and deliver development assistance holistically, and facilitate a wider range of projects in areas such as urban planning, volunteer work and humanitarian assistance from entities including the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), Enterprise Singapore and the Temasek Foundation.

The SCCs in Cambodia and Vietnam have been revamped and are currently operational. The Laos SCC, meanwhile, is undergoing expansion works and will be operational by the end of 2018. For Myanmar, both sides are currently working out the operational modalities of the Myanmar SCC.

The MFA spokesman said that following the launch of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN), there are opportunities for projects in urban solutions in the near future.

JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES

Discussions are already underway with third countries and international organisations to run joint development programmes.

Singapore has commenced talks with the European Union on joint capacity building related to the ASCN/sustainable cities, climate change, and education support.

The SRC, meanwhile, has indicated that they would be interested to hold training and activities related to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief at the SCCs, and use the SCCs as logistic centres during emergencies or disasters in the four countries.

The Singapore International Foundation is keen to use the SCCs to launch community and volunteer projects. A potential area is to help locals with eco-tourism through the Young Social Entrepreneur platform.

"Such partnerships combine the experience, expertise and resources of two partners for the benefit of these countries," the MFA spokesman said.

Hub

Taking ASEAN forward

Turning challenges into opportunities

National efforts vital to tackle climate issues

Towards smart cities in ASEAN

Cooperating to counter cyber threats

Helping ASEAN ride the e-commerce wave

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

doc72qe7tn00zbohu63ou7_doc6wj6wgoxvbn1ekcyx13e.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening