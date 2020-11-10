Honouring the best

As an employer of 15,836 people, CPC Corporation endeavours to bring out the potential of its employees through long-term training and career development.

INDUSTRY Champions of the Year, CPC Corporation, Taiwan, is proof of the pop culture adage that "with great power, comes great responsibility".

The oil and natural gas giant dominates the domestic market with an 80 per cent market share, but it is also cognisant of the role it has to play in prioritising environmental protection and social care. To do this, CPC Corporation promotes energy conservation and waste reduction, emphasises on pollution prevention and source control, and actively develops renewable energy such as geothermal and solar energy.

As an employer of 15,836 people, the company endeavours to bring out the potential of its employees through long-term training and career development, while also concentrating on the improvement of employee welfare and work incentives via life-long learning subsidies, maternity and paternity leave, paid annual vacation, payment for overtime, and a secure working environment.

Having been named one of ACES Top Workplaces in Asia, CPC is rightly proud of the 18.8-year average job tenure of its employees, and low human capital turnaround. Its promotion of talent also focuses on the consideration of professionalism and capabilities, and the creation of a happy workplace with the right person in the right position.

As one of the Top Workplaces in Asia, Transcom Worldwide Philippines Inc prides itself on combining passionate human talent with intelligent technology to create smarter customer experiences for clients using its outsourced customer support services.

Transcom Philippines recognises its employees' capabilities, supports their success, and helps them build their career paths within the company.

It has always been the company's priority to tap the home-grown talent pool to fill critical posts in various campaigns and departments.

It is little wonder that it was also named one of Asia's Most Influential Companies, with jury member and chief executive officer of MORS Group, Shanggari B, noting that: "The people-centric leadership policies of Transcom helps humanise the world of customer service automation.

"Although a company greatly reliant on technology and AI, this corporation understands that behind every digital solution it offers are flesh and blood humans who determine the success of the organisation's tech roll-outs."