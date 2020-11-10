You are here

Home > Hub > Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2020 Special Feature

Sustainability takes flight

Since its inception, Composites Technology Research Malaysia has not stopped trying to reduce its environmental impact
Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201110_COMP_4315191.jpg
The corporation has managed to positively impact the environment, specifically in the reduction of landfill usage, air pollution and electricity usage.

THE manufacturing of aerospace composites is not the first industry to come to mind when the topic of sustainability is raised, but Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) is a company unlike many others in its line of business. Since its inception in 1990, the corporation has not stopped actively trying to reduce its environmental impact.

Through its green strategies, the corporation has managed to successfully and positively impact the environment, specifically in the reduction of landfill usage, air pollution and electricity usage. Besides these three initiatives, CTRM also practices other waste management activities including annual awareness campaigns to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic and paper.

The corporation also established a Sustainability Steering Committee which constitutes its chief operating officer, chief executive officer and chief financial officer for the purpose of steering the company in the right direction in regard to ensuring its sustainability strategy, ensuring that much of what it does is in accordance to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and G4 Sustainability Reporting Guideline (Global Reporting Initiative - GRI).

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub

Steely determination key to impressive performance

How family enterprises can build resilience in a post-pandemic future

Moving ahead with confidence

Sitting pretty, thanks to quality gaming chairs

Growing in the face of adversity

Time for in-form Jon Rahm to make Major breakthrough

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 12:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden convenes US pandemic task force and hails vaccine progress

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden convened a task force on Monday to devise a blueprint for tackling the...

Nov 10, 2020 12:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

WR Grace gets US$4b bid from top shareholder 40 North

[MARYLAND] WR Grace , a supplier of catalysts to refineries, has received a US$4 billion takeover offer from top...

Nov 10, 2020 12:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura said to hire Temasek's Mattar in expansion push

[AMSTERDAM] Commodities trader Trafigura Group is hiring Temasek Holdings executive Khodor Mattar, as it seeks to...

Nov 10, 2020 12:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Cinven, GIC agree to buy Willis Towers Watson's insurance broker

[LONDON] Cinven has agreed to buy Miller, the specialist insurance broker owned by Willis Towers Watson, in its...

Nov 9, 2020 11:34 PM
SME

'Onerous' measures for nightlife operators looking to reopen in trials

BARS, pubs and nightclubs will be able to apply to be part of the nightlife reopening pilot programme this Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for