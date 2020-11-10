Sustainability takes flight

The corporation has managed to positively impact the environment, specifically in the reduction of landfill usage, air pollution and electricity usage.

THE manufacturing of aerospace composites is not the first industry to come to mind when the topic of sustainability is raised, but Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) is a company unlike many others in its line of business. Since its inception in 1990, the corporation has not stopped actively trying to reduce its environmental impact.

Through its green strategies, the corporation has managed to successfully and positively impact the environment, specifically in the reduction of landfill usage, air pollution and electricity usage. Besides these three initiatives, CTRM also practices other waste management activities including annual awareness campaigns to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic and paper.

The corporation also established a Sustainability Steering Committee which constitutes its chief operating officer, chief executive officer and chief financial officer for the purpose of steering the company in the right direction in regard to ensuring its sustainability strategy, ensuring that much of what it does is in accordance to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and G4 Sustainability Reporting Guideline (Global Reporting Initiative - GRI).