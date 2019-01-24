You are here

Home > Hub > Australia Day

Building smart for the future

Australian built environment companies have contributed to Singapore's landscape and through innovation and strategic partnerships, grow their capabilities and business across the region.
Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190124_UVAUSBUILT24LENKUTY_3673179.jpg
Artist's impression of the upcoming Paya Lebar Quarter, one of Lendlease's latest projects in Singapore.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE

BT_20190124_UVAUSBUILT24LENKUTY_3673179.jpg
The Global Switch data centre in Woodlands, for which Aurecon was contracted to provide mechanical and electrical engineering services to its contractor. It is the first project in Singapore to use prefabricated mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) modular techniques on a large scale.
PHOTO: AURECON

BT_20190124_UVAUSBUILT24LENKUTY_3673179.jpg
The strong calibre of Singapore's workforce has also been crucial to Aurecon's success, says Aurecon's Philip Motteram.
PHOTO: AURECON

AUSTRALIA and Singapore, both developed countries, share many similarities and opportunities for collaboration to develop and advance the built environment sector, as new challenges arise from global economic and social change.

"In many ways, the challenges facing our economies, and those of the region are ones that need the best built environment solutions," says Australian High Commissioner Bruce Gosper.

He also acknowledges the need to leverage expertise from emerging technology such as cleantech, property tech, data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), geospatial services and mapping and sensor development to support the industry too.

"Infrastructure and major construction can increase productivity, but increasingly we are seeing the integration of digital infrastructure and the built environment driving growth in key sectors," he adds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some of Australia's globally recognised construction companies such as Lendlease and Aurecon have long gained a foothold in the Asian market by first establishing bases in Singapore nearly 50 years ago.

Property infrastructure group Lendlease's first project was building HDB flats for Singapore and it opened its office here in 1973. It now employs more than 800 people in Southeast Asia, including 500 in Singapore.

"Lendlease identifies Singapore as a key gateway city, one that can typically withstand property and economic cycles. This greatly helps in increasing resiliency to our portfolio of projects, including Paya Lebar Quarter," says Mr Justin Gabbani, chief financial officer, Asia.

The soon-to-open Paya Lebar Quarter is a S$3 billion, four-hectare development comprising three commercial towers, a retail centre and 429 apartments. Lendlease's portfolio also includes malls such as 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and numerous other retail and office buildings in Singapore.

Innovation is an integral part of the company's ethos, and it worked with Jones Lang Lasalle to promote and support proptech startups through its Propell Asia accelerator launched in June 2018. A first-of-its-kind proptech accelerator, it provided mentoring and education to selected startups.

The startups received a S$20,000 cash grant and pitched their products to an industry audience at the end of the programme. "Innovation is one of our core values and it is change that adds value for customers and Lendlease. It is second nature here," says Mr Gabbani.

The company has utilised various new processes such as Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) at the Paya Lebar Quarter site, tapping on the use of technologies such as drones and Building Information Management (BIM) technology to increase efficiency and accuracy.

FOCUS ON INNOVATION

At engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon, too, innovation plays a big part as it delivers projects such as Global Switch's new data centre in Woodlands.

It is the first project to use prefabricated mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) modular techniques on a large scale. It applied a new Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) methodology that increased productivity, improved quality and made the construction process faster and safer.

"We believe that our innovations should be shared with industry too and we've hosted seminars discussing our best practices and lessons from this data centre project with our peers and clients, thereby boosting the industry's confidence in adopting prefabricated MEP systems for higher efficiency and quality," says Philip Motteram, Aurecon's Technical Director - Built Environment (Singapore).

He adds that the strong calibre of Singapore's workforce has also been crucial to Aurecon's success, in addition to its strategic position as a gateway to South-east Asia.

In March 2018, Aurecon opened a Regional Centre of Excellence for Digital Engineering, supported by the Economic Development Board. It will invest S$3 million over three years to accelerate digital engineering and its adoption in the construction industry in Asia.

The Centre's experts, who are members of Aurecon's Digital Futures team, utilise data analytics, artificial intelligence and IoT to provide innovative solutions for Asian construction firms.

"The decision to establish our Digital Futures team into Asia was driven by increasing regional demand for digital transformation in the building and construction sector. The engineering and construction industry is not spared from digital disruption, which is changing the way we work and live Whether it is a Smart Building or a Smart Nation, we need to reimagine engineering so as to shape and design a better future," says Mr Motteram.

Hub

Driving success together

Taking innovation further afield

Australia's national science agency sets up base in Singapore to lead Asean innovation drive

Singapore's investment climate in 2019: What CEOs think

Will we need boards in the future economy?

Hidden gems at the Singapore Motorshow 2019

Editor's Choice

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
3 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening