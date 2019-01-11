1,300 people have bought a Porsche Macan in Singapore. Here's why

Henrik Dreier, GM Singapore, Porsche Asia-Pacific, with Porsche's Macan. Before the original Macan's debut in June 2014, Porsche Singapore accrued a backlog of 200 orders - tripling the brand's annual sales figures at a stroke. The Macan remains far and away the bestselling model in the Porsche line-up, both here and abroad.

Porsche launched its revamped Macan at the Singapore Motorshow yesterday, where other luxury SUVs made their debut, such as Audi's Q3, BMW's all-new X5, and Jaguar's first EV, the I-Pace.

CAN a mere facelift help Porsche's most popular model stand out in a sea of Sport Utility Vehicles? The German brand launched its revamped Macan at the Singapore Motorshow yesterday, where other luxury SUVs made their debut, such as Audi's small and tech-packed Q3, BMW's all-new X5, and Jaguar's first brave jump into electric vehicles, the I-Pace.

In comparison to those, the Macan seems less flashy. A mild mid-life facelift gave it updated headlights and a reshaped front end, though the rear end has more distinctive looks now with a full-width LED strip and three-dimensional "Porsche" lettering.

The biggest change is a new 10.0-inch HD infotainment system replacing the old 7.0-inch unit in the cockpit.

But there are some good reasons why it's still one of the most attention-worthy SUVs at the show.

For a start, the Macan's price, at S$250,088 without COE (S$288,788 without COE for the more powerful Macan S) means it's the least expensive Porsche, and that is a significant fact unto itself.

"It's an entry to the brand, and it's how a lot of people realise the dream of owning a Porsche," Henrik Dreier, general manager, Singapore - Porsche Asia-Pacific, told The Business Times yesterday.

If past sales are anything to go by, that dream still runs through the heads of many here. Before the original Macan's debut in June 2014, Porsche Singapore accrued a backlog of 200 orders, essentially tripling the brand's annual sales figures at a stroke.

The Macan remains far and away the bestselling model in the Porsche line-up, both here and abroad. Globally it accounts for 39 per cent of Porsche's total sales, and with 350,000 sold since launch, it's Porsche's fastest-selling model in history.

Dr Drier hopes history can repeat itself. "We are expecting a very good response to the Macan at the Singapore Motorshow," he said. "The launch of the Macan in 2014 at the Indoor Stadium was the biggest event we ever held, and while the car isn't all-new this year, the stage (at the Motorshow) is arguably a bigger one."

If history is anything to go by, that confidence isn't misplaced. Some 1,300 Macans have been sold in Singapore to date. Porsche itself has some momentum; while 2018's figures haven't been finalised, in 2017 Porsche had its best year here with 677 cars registered. Fifty-seven per cent of total sales came from SUVs.

Porsche may be renowned as a sports carmaker, but people can't get enough of its SUVs.

