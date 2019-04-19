A new Landmark for Land Rover's Discovery Sport

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LAND Rover has announced the addition of a new version of its most affordable model, the Discovery Sport.
Called the Landmark Edition (left), it's priced at S$232,999 with Certificate of Entitlement, S$1,000 less than the standard model.
Despite the cheaper price,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg