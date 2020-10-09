You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

As sales rebound, BMW offers a high 5

Driven by retail therapy, strong third-quarter deliveries for BMW bode well for its new 5 Series here.
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btnews@sph.com.sg

BT_20201009_BM2_4276169.jpg
The new 5 Series is the first BMW here to work with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. It has a lane departure warning system and can also gently steer itself back into lane if it strays.
PHOTO: BMW ASIA

BT_20201009_BM2_4276169.jpg
"We believe the increase in sales is a combination of a strong line-up of models and a bit of 'retail therapy' for customers who were unable to physically view and test drive cars." - Christopher Wehner, managing director of BMW Asia.
PHOTO: BMW ASIA

Singapore

WITH a worldwide pandemic still upon us, you might think this is a lousy month to launch a luxury sedan. But BMW's latest sales figures suggest that if anything, the timing couldn't be better.

A new version of the German brand's 5 Series officially went on sale here on Oct 1, at S$299,888 (inclusive of certificate of entitlement) for the 530i M Sport. That is the one version approved for sale in Singapore so far, with cheaper 520i and less dressy 530i variants awaiting the all-clear from the Land Transport Authority to join the BMW line-up alongside it.

While BMW attempts to woo buyers with the new 5 Series here, its parent company BMW Group reported third-quarter sales on Wednesday. The numbers show that even though buyers had to stay away earlier in the year, they came roaring back with a vengeance come July.

The brands that make up the group - BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce - saw sales in the July-to-September quarter jump 8.6 per cent year-on-year, with 675,680 collective deliveries around the globe.

Year-to-date sales are still down 12.5 per cent to 1.64 million cars, thanks to lockdowns and temporary plant closures during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis.

In Singapore, the picture is similar. After circuit breaker measures caused showrooms to shut for months, there were only 1,181 BMW registrations from January to June. In just July and August, there were 989 registrations.

"We've seen positive recovery in Singapore since entering Phase 2," says Christopher Wehner, the managing director of BMW Asia. "We believe the increase in sales is a combination of a strong line-up of models and a bit of 'retail therapy' for customers who were unable to physically view and test drive cars, thereby delaying purchases, during the circuit breaker and Phase 1 periods."

Mr Wehner says the effects of Covid-19 have varied around the world. "Recovery is different from market to market," he says. "Influencing factors include, for example, how well the government is managing the Covid-19 situation, the structure and strength of the economy, how hard different sectors were hit by the pandemic, and how much the government is able to invest in supporting the economy."

BMW Group reported that year-to-date sales in Asia are actually up overall, having risen 3 per cent to 704,523 cars. China, which is BMW's biggest single market, has recovered the fastest, with third-quarter deliveries soaring 31.1 per cent and helping year-to-date sales climb 6.4 per cent to 559,681 cars.

In contrast, Europe's numbers are down 19.7 per cent (to 648,107 cars) over the same period, while the US market has contracted 24.6 per cent (199,571).

As for the 5 Series, Mr Wehner describes it as a "very important" model. "In addition to the fact that it's by far one of the best-selling models in Singapore, the 5 Series is the quintessential BMW, along with the 3 Series," he tells The Business Times.

A mid-life revamp for the car has given it new headlights and taillamps, along with redesigned bumpers and a new grille design. The car has also gained connectivity and driver assistance features.

The new 5 Series is the first BMW here to work with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. It has a lane departure warning system and can also gently steer itself back into lane if it strays.

Also new are engines with mild hybrid technology, which uses a 48-volt motor and battery system to boost acceleration and reduce fuel consumption. Early next year, BMW Asia will launch the 530e, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that takes that idea further. It has a larger battery and more powerful motor so it can be driven electrically, but also has a petrol engine for longer drives.

"The 530e PHEV has an electric range of 62 to 67km and is the perfect car for Singapore, and a great way to experience electromobility while still having the combustion engine for travelling longer distances," Mr Wehner says.

In other markets, BMW is seeing surging demand for its electrified cars. Sales of its pure-electric and PHEV models rose 20 per cent in the first nine months of this year, and are still rising.

But it remains an open question whether the 530e will make the same splash in Singapore, where BMW's plug-in cars have struggled to gain traction.

"The journey to electrification is not a sprint, but a marathon," Mr Wehner says. "We believe Singapore has made some significant strides, but there is potential to do much more. In addition to a mature charging infrastructure, additional government support in the form of subsidies or other benefits would encourage more customers to make the switch."

Electrified cars might remain a tough sell until those factors fall into place, but as BMW's ongoing recovery suggests, timing is everything.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Technology

IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

[WASHINGTON] International Business Machines Corp is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-...

Oct 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump launches rare attack on loyal aides Pompeo, Barr

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced rare criticism of two of his most steadfast aides,...

Oct 8, 2020 11:49 PM
Transport

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

[LONDON] Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe...

Oct 8, 2020 11:43 PM
Transport

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace

[JERUSALEM] Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab...

Oct 8, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Help for 20,000 enterprises in Singapore's heartlands adopt e-payments, digital commerce solutions

[SINGAPORE] A new programme has been launched to support about 20,000 retailers and food and beverage (F&B)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for