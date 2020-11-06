Audi's famous 5 comes alive

Singapore

THE Audi RS 5 Sportback is the sort of car that stops five-year-olds in their tracks, momentarily anchoring their parents on the spot. It may not elicit the same jaw-dropping "Woah" as a full-on supercar, but it's really not that far off in performance terms..

But now it's a smidgen more exciting, and in many ways it's become the perfect car for the aforementioned parental unit that doesn't want to be anchored when it comes to on-road performance.

The Business Times drove the current Audi RS 5 Sportback almost exactly a year ago, and came away impressed with its speed and practicality, though we did think it could use some levity to break from its overly po-faced image.

That's exactly what it gets this time around with this update. Being based on the A5 Sportback, it looks very similar, but the RS 5 has a more aggressive stance (it's 50mm wider, and sits lower) and looks far more menacing, an image enhanced by its grey paintwork and optional 20-inch wheels in bronze. The latter is a S$9,584 option, but they're milled out of solid aluminium, so are stronger and lighter than the standard 19-inch wheels.

The RS 5 has a front end that would look good on a mechanical shark - the bonnet now tucks right over the grille, there's less chrome, and even more ventwork. The Sportback has been designed to make you forget there are four doors, and it succeeds even more in this form.

Inside is a cleaner cockpit layout, now that Audi has superseded its rotary control dial for the latest 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is utterly lag-free and intuitive to use, but also more distracting while on the move.

The 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, a digital instrument panel, has a little more pizzazz, too. You can now access a sport display which shows you how much G-force you're pulling, or even record drag race times for, you know, science.

The car's still powered by a 2.9-litre V6 with two turbochargers, making a goodly 450hp. Paired with Audi's all-wheel drive system, the V6 makes the RS5 Sportback extremely good at emulating a low-flying rocket ship, but the car's surefootedness means that you don't need to be a shuttle commander to feel like a top gun behind the wheel.

But two things up the fun factor: A more aggressive gearshift programme, and the optional sports exhaust (S$5,898). The former means the RS 5 gives off miniature explosions with each tug of the shift paddle, while the latter delivers the more raucous soundtrack the car has always deserved, and it goes some way to making you feel more like a shuttle captain than a ferry captain.

Despite the firepower available to the driver, the car's actually quite refined, sporty suspension aside, and thoroughly amenable to the daily grind.

It has family-friendly, sedan-matching room for five, while the large liftback hatch opens to reveal a wide, easy-to-load cargo area with 465-litres of space. Flip the seats down and you could fit a bicycle or two.

The best part is, the RS 5 gains fun without losing a key plus. Namely, it delivers on the SAF, or spouse approval factor. Its performance will make the five-year-old in you, and behind you, rejoice, while its solidly practical aspects will mollify whoever is in the front passenger seat.

Audi RS 5 Sportback

Engine 2,894cc, V6, twin-turbocharged

Power 450hp at 5,700-6,700rpm

Torque 600Nm at 1,900-5,000rpm

Gearbox 8-speed automatic

Top speed 250km/h

0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Fuel efficiency 9.4L/100km

Price S$341,870 (without COE)

Agent Premium Automobiles

Available Now