Beware of Evo

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo offers a pretty rewarding driving experience for the keen supercar novice, while still having enough in reserve to scare you. Like a proper Lamborghini should.

Singapore

LAMBORGHINIS can be intimidating cars. After all, this is a brand which has a history of producing high performance supercars that have a reputation for being difficult to handle, such as the Countach and Diablo.

But the company's new Huracan Evo aims to help customers ease into the Lamborghini experience by making it more user-friendly, thanks to the help of modern engineering.

Lamborghini says that the Huracan Evo, which costs a cool S$958,000 without Certificate of Entitlement (COE), boasts technologies such as rear-wheel-steering, which turns the rear wheels slightly when cornering for extra agility, and torque vectoring, which varies the distribution of torque between the wheels for better traction.

It also features what the company calls the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), which is like a clever computer of sorts that "controls all aspects of the car's dynamic behaviour".

In essence, what it does is it uses a series of sensors to monitor the car's movements, and adjust things such as the stiffness of the suspension and the quickness of the steering wheel, as well as distribute power to the wheels as appropriate according to the driving situation.

Think of it as having your own digital race engineer setting up the car for you on the fly. All you have to do is flick the toggle switch on the steering wheel from Strada (Italian for street), Sport to Corsa (Race) modes. Strada, the softest mode, is meant for daily driving, Sport is fairly self-explanatory, while Corsa is strictly for track use only as it switches off all the safety systems completely.

In practical terms, it means that even a relative rookie with zero Lamborghini driving experience can still have fun in the Huracan Evo with minimal risk of the car biting your head off. The car's four-wheel-drive system and clever computers work seamlessly to offer plenty of grip and stability even as you take on a corner at a relatively brisk pace.

Having said that, this is still a car that possesses a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 chunk of engine sitting right behind your seat, and which churns out a hefty 640 horsepower, and 600 Newton metres of torque.

That is good enough to propel the Huracan Evo from standstill to 100km/h in an eye-watering 2.9 seconds, and help it hit a top speed of 325km/h. Make no mistake, this Huracan Evo can still punish you if you take it too far. But if you know where your limits are, then the Huracan Evo makes for the perfect entry point for those looking to start on their Lamborghini ownership journey.

It offers a pretty rewarding driving experience for the keen supercar novice, while still having enough in reserve to scare you. Like a proper Lamborghini should.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Engine 5,204cc, V10, naturally aspirated

Power 640hp at 8000rpm

Torque 600Nm at 6500rpm

Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch

0-100km/h 2.9 seconds

Top Speed 325km/h

Fuel Efficiency 13.0L/100km

VES Band / CO2 C2 / 332g/km

Agent EuroSports Auto

Price S$958,000 without COE

Available Now